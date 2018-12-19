Dame Angela Strank, DBE awarded Honorary Doctorate from Royal Holloway

Dame Angela joined British Petroleum (BP) in 1982 as a PhD geologist in Exploration and Production. She has since held various technical and commercial leadership roles including: Chief Financial Officer Lubricants for the Americas, BP/Statoil Alliance Manager for Nigeria, Business Development and Reputation Manager for Angola, and Technology Vice President, Fuels and Lubricants. In 2013 she was appointed to the role of Vice President, Head of BP Group Chief Executive office.

In April 2014 Angela was appointed to the role of BP’s Chief Scientist, with responsibility for developing strategic insights for the company arising from advancements in science and technology. In addition to being Chief Scientist, in 2015 Angela was appointed Head of Downstream Technology for BP. In 2018 she became a member of BP’s Executive Leadership Team.

Dame Angela won the UK First Women’s Award in Science and Technology in 2010, recognising pioneering women in business, and in 2018 was the first woman to receive the UK Energy Institute’s prestigious Cadman Award for outstanding services to the energy industry.

Dame Angela was awarded a DBE in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2017, for services to the oil industry and for encouraging women into STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) careers.

Angela is a Non-Executive Board Director at Severn Trent Water plc, a Fellow of the Royal Society, a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineers, a Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, and an Honorary Fellow of the UK Energy Institute.

Speaking of her award, Dame Angela said: “I am extremely privileged to be awarded this degree by Royal Holloway.

“I am especially proud, as a woman in STEM, to be awarded this honour by an institution that has always championed women’s education.”

Royal Holloway winter graduation ceremonies take place between 18 – 20 December.