bp also expects to sell 450,000 hot drinks in the seven days before Easter.

Sales of flowers are expected to be up nearly 50% ahead of the long Easter weekend.



As the nation gears up to hit the road over the Easter weekend, bp shares how people are expected to shop during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Easter treats



bp anticipates sales of over two million chocolate eggs* as customers stock up on treats when they head off to visit family and friends.

Easter classics will reign supreme, with the number of Cadbury’s Creme Eggs sold at bp stores expected to increase by 47% to one egg every 17 seconds.

Meanwhile, following record sales for Mother’s Day, customers remain enthusiastic fans of the range of stylish flowers they can get at bp stores, with sales of Easter flowers already up by 44% compared to last year.



Fuelling up on food and drink

bp expects to sell just under half a million hot drinks in the build-up to Easter as motorists seek a caffeine boost on their travels.

in the build-up to Easter as motorists seek a caffeine boost on their travels. Fuelling Easter journeys in more ways than one, bp expects 40,000 sausage rolls, 50,000 bacon and cheese turnovers and 35,000 bacon and sausage baps to fly off the shelves.

and to fly off the shelves. Donut lovers will enjoy favourites like jam and double chocolate, with expected sales of 35,000 over the Easter week. And, with a special BPme Rewards Price of £1.50, they are a brilliant option for families looking for a treat on their travels.



Speciality drinks

Travellers can refuel and refresh with bp’s brand new range of iced drinks, including iced caramel fudge lattes and cookies and cream iced mochas, with 5,000 selling each week in the run-up to Easter.



Dining deals

With discounted prices on M&S prosecco, chocolate, wine and Gastropub dine-in for two, customers can unwind at their destination with an easy, top-quality meal after a long day of driving.

bp's lunch offer of sandwich, crisps and drink remains competitively low at £5.50 and, for Easter feasting, there’s an offer of two pizzas and two sides for £15.

BPme Rewards loyalty customers will benefit from instant savings on a range of products sold in bp stores, including at M&S Food and Wild Bean Cafe. BPme Rewards Price discounts will be automatically applied at the till on selected products, when customers scan their BPme Rewards card, or app, at around 300 bp company-owned retail sites across the UK.



Sonya Adams, bp’s VP mobility & convenience retail UK, comments: “Customers across the country will be hitting the road over the Easter weekend and loading up on high quality fuels alongside chocolate and treats along the way! We’re open as usual across the Easter bank holidays, so whether a coffee while on the move, snacks for their journeys or picking up dinner for later, we are committed to meeting customers’ evolving needs. As consumers change the way they interact with our stores, we aim to deliver exactly what they want, when and where they want it.”

This expansive on-the-go offer of hot food, quality coffee and branded products forms part of bp’s drive for convenience growth, with over 50% of bp’s UK customers now visiting its retail sites purely to shop; all combined with fantastic, welcoming customer service, high quality fuels and EV charging.

*includes both chocolate eggs and other specifically Easter-related chocolate items.