Free culture on your doorstep with BP Big Screens

Everyone can enjoy free culture on their doorstep when the Royal Opera House BP Big Screens are hosted at 24 key locations across the UK this summer.

Bring a picnic and your friends and family to see beloved classics: Romeo and Juliet (11 June), Carmen (2 July) and The Marriage of Figaro (9 July) as they are live-broadcast to locations across the UK. Sites include Aberdeen’s Duthie Park, Castle Square in Swansea, Walton Halls and Gardens in Warrington and all the way down to Bembridge in the Isle of Wight.

On 11 June, the first 2019 BP Big Screen is live from the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Kenneth MacMillan’s celebrated ballet Romeo and Juliet movingly depicts the love and heart-break endured by literature’s most renowned couple. On July 2, award-winning director Barrie Kosky’s exuberant take on Bizet’s Carmen will be screened. With cabaret ensemble numbers and high-kicking dancers, this production is a beloved masterpiece. On July 9, the Royal Opera’s The Marriage of Figaro is screened. Mozart’s greatest comedy is given a sumptuous staging by David McVicar, its stunning score is fast-moving in this hilarious production with ravishing duets and emotionally potent arias.



Alex Beard, Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House, commented:

“The BP Big Screens are a much-loved highlight of the summer calendar across the UK, and I am delighted that we once again beam the best the Royal Opera House has to offer to an ever-wider audience. Over the years, our collaboration with BP has enabled more than half a million people to experience ballet and opera – many for the first time – and together we bring this summer highlight to people all over the UK.”



Des Violaris, Director – UK Arts and Culture at BP said:

“Each summer we look forward to the BP Big Screens and taking free culture to people all over the country. This year we screen live world-class opera and ballet from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight and build on over 30 years of partnership work between BP and the Royal Opera House”



The first Royal Opera House BP Big Screens was in 1987 showing free ballet and opera to audiences across the UK. In 2018, 41,500 people saw a free opera or ballet performance at one of 40 screenings in 20 different locations. The Marriage of Figaro will also be live streamed on the Royal Opera House’s Facebook, YouTube and OperaVision. Share on social using @royaloperahouse and #ROHromeo, #ROHcarmen and #ROHfigaro. The Royal Opera House BP Big Screen locations:

Romeo and Juliet, 11 June 2019:

Trafalgar Square (London); Cressing Temple Barns (Essex); Trinity Square (Hull); Sandy Balls Holiday Village, The New Forest (Hampshire); Television Centre, White City (London); Walton Hall and Gardens (Warrington); Arena Square Wembley Park (London); Alnwick Castle (Northumberland); Big Screen Bristol, Millennium Square; Queen’s Drive Space (Exmouth); General Gordon Square, Woolwich (London); Guildhall Square (Portsmouth); Castle Square (Swansea); University of Warwick (Coventry); The Oast House, Spinningfields (Manchester).



Carmen, 2 July 2019:

Duthie Park (Aberdeen); Trafalgar Square (London); Lyric Square, Hammersmith (London); Millennium Square (Leeds); Tattershall Lakes Country Park (Lincolnshire); Television Centre, White City (London); Arena Square Wembley Park (London); The Village Square, (Brighton Marina); Big Screen Bristol, Millennium Square; Queen’s Drive Space, (Exmouth); General Gordon Square, Woolwich (London); Guildhall Square (Portsmouth); Castle Square (Swansea); University of Warwick (Coventry); The Oast House, Spinningfields (Manchester)



The Marriage of Figaro, 9 July 2019:

Trafalgar Square (London); Lyric Square, Hammersmith (London); Millennium Square (Leeds); The Forum (Southend-on-Sea); The Scoop at London Bridge City (London); Television Centre, White City (London); Arena Square Wembley Park (London); Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park (Isle of Wight); The Village Square, Brighton Marina (Brighton); Big Screen Bristol, Millennium Square; Queen’s Drive Space (Exmouth); General Gordon Square, Woolwich (London); Guildhall Square (Portsmouth); Castle Square (Swansea); University of Warwick (Coventry); The Oast House, Spinningfields (Manchester)

All the Royal Opera House BP Big Screens are rated 12A.