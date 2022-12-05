Going on the charge for drivers

MG Motor UK has announced an agreement with bp pulse which aims to bring MG EV and plug-in hybrid drivers affordable and hi-tech charging solutions.

Akira Kirton, CEO at bp pulse UK, comments:



“We are proud to be supporting MG's electric vehicle customers in the UK for their home charging needs, as well as enabling their dealers to charge vehicles conveniently at their sites. Drivers of MG electric vehicles also have access to the UK's most utilised public charging network - bp pulse - to charge on the go, including 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast charge points in the UK.”

New MG EV owners will receive a discount when they order a bp pulse homecharger. App-enabled bp pulse homecharge units enable customers to charge reliably and conveniently at home, with the ability to precisely schedule charging times to take advantage of dynamic energy tariffs.





Customers can also receive the public sign-up offer for membership of the UK’s most utilised public charging network, bp pulse, enabling them to benefit from the lowest bp pulse tariffs plus a 1-month free subscription. That means drivers can access over 9,000 public charging points when on the road in the UK, including 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast charge points.



MG’s UK dealership network will be closely supported by bp pulse with discounted rates and finance solutions available to fully-electrify their forecourts with bp pulse charging technology, as well as free site surveys and in-depth training so that MG retailers can pass on expert charging know-how to owners.



Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK Commercial Director, adds: “We’re dedicated to offering MG customers excellent value wherever and whenever we can, especially when it comes to purchasing and owning an EV. This agreement with bp pulse enables us to offer our customers a wide range of benefits whether they’re at home, on the road or visiting their MG dealer. There is also the significant advantage of teaming up with bp pulse who bring immense expertise and resources when it comes to effective, practical and cost-effective vehicle charging.”



About MG

MG is the fastest growing car brand in the UK, with a market leading range of electric vehicles that are encouraging more drivers than ever to switch to zero emission motoring.



Tracing its history back to 1924, MG is famous for building sporty, exciting and affordable cars. Today, the company is establishing itself as a driving force in the rapidly expanding UK electric car market, with a reputation for outstanding design, market-leading technology and excellent value for money.



Designed in Marylebone, London, and manufactured in state-of-the-art factories in several countries, today’s MGs are practical, spacious and packed with technology. From its innovative new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) to the intelligent iSmart vehicle data app, MG continues to demonstrate a forward thinking and progressive approach to the needs of today’s discerning motorists.



With a national network of over 150 dealerships, MG is accessible to customers everywhere with professional sales and aftersales provision across the UK. All new MGs are built with world-class components and are backed by a comprehensive manufacturer’s 7-year warranty.



For further information please contact:



Jack Constantine

MG Press Office

T: +44 (0) 7925 635624

E: jack.constantine@loopagency.co.uk

www.mg.co.uk

Heather Web

MG Press Office

T: +44 (0)3301 756940

E: pr@mg.co.uk

www.mg.co.uk