Cory is one of the UK’s leading recycling and waste management companies and operates an EfW facility in Bexley, South London, which diverted c. 790,000 tonnes of residual wate from landfill last year. It is currently developing its second facility, Riverside 2, on the same site, and plans to install carbon capture technology which will cover both facilities and be capable of capturing c 1.3 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030.
Cory has committed to working exclusively with Viking CCS in relation to exploring the potential transportation and storage of the captured CO2 into the Viking CO2 transportation and storage project via ABP’s Port of Immingham.
The captured CO2 is planned to be shipped to the Port of Immingham, then transported via a new CO2 import terminal to be permanently stored within the Viking depleted gas fields in the southern North Sea.
The use of a shipping solution builds on Cory’s longstanding maritime heritage – the company transports the majority of the waste it processes via a fleet of tugs and barges on the River Thames rather than by road. The approach also aligns with the UK Government’s commitment to non-pipeline transportation solutions for Track 2 CCUS clusters.
Viking CCS Project Director Graeme Davies said:
“We’re pleased to welcome the Cory Group to the Viking CCS cluster and look forward to working together to develop and connect the carbon capture, transportation and storage industry in the Humber and Thames regions.“
Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in developing the CO2 shipping sector in the UK, demonstrating real progress on how the captured CO2 emissions from dispersed sites around the UK can gain access to high quality storage, further emphasising the economic opportunities CCS creates in enabling new inward investment and creating high-quality jobs.”
Chris Girdham, Development Director at Cory, said:
“CCS will play a critical role in achieving Cory’s commitment to be net zero, and we are delighted to be working with the Viking CCS cluster to make this a reality.
“Finding a non-pipeline solution for transporting captured CO2 from dispersed sites is essential for fully realising the UK’s carbon capture and storage potential. As the largest commercial operator on the River Thames, we look forward to bringing our expertise to this project and working with our partners at Viking to take the UK’s CO2 shipping sector to its next exciting chapter.”
Group Head of Business Development at Associated British Ports Ralph Windeatt said:
“We’re delighted that Cory are joining the Viking Cluster. The shipping of captured CO2 offers vital options for energy and industrial businesses across the UK to decarbonise whilst supporting good jobs. It also offers the UK a major economic growth opportunity given our geological assets. ABP’s
Port of Immingham, the UK’s largest, is proud to be leading the way in developing major scale port infrastructure for handling captured CO2.”
Daniel Fletcher, Head of CCS Business Development at bp, said:
“We believe Viking CCS can help play a key role in decarbonising the UK by providing CO2 transport and storage across sectors and geographies, including as a future destination for CO2 shipping. This announcement is another step in making that a reality.”
Led by Harbour Energy and with non-operated partner bp, Viking CCS is planning to develop the infrastructure to transport and store CO2 in secure offshore storage sites. Working with a wide range of emissions capture and infrastructure members, the project will create a CO2 capture, transportation and storage network targeting a reduction of 10 million tonnes of UK emissions per annum by 2030 and up to 15 million tonnes by 2035.
Located in the Humber, the UK’s most industrialised region and largest emitter of CO2, the project is central to establishing a world leading CCS industry in the UK and meeting the Government’s net zero emissions targets. Viking CCS will also reuse existing pipelines and utilise decommissioned gas fields in the Southern North Sea to provide UK industries with a competitive option for the transport and storage of their CO2 emissions.
For more information, please visit our website www.vikingccs.co.uk.
Harbour Energy is the largest independent UK oil and gas producer. We have a leading position in the UK as well as interests in Indonesia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Norway.
Our strategy is to continue to build a global, diversified oil and gas company focused on safe and responsible operations, value creation and shareholder returns.
Across our operations we are committed to achieving our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 with respect to our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions.
In addition, we are well positioned to use our existing skills and infrastructure to help deliver the UK’s CCS goals and more broadly the country’s emissions reduction targets. www.harbourenergy.com
bp intends to invest up to £18 billion in the UK’s energy system by the end of 2030, demonstrating bp’s firm commitment to the UK, and helping the country to deliver on its bold ambitions to boost energy security and reach net zero. As one of the largest oil and gas producers in the UK, bp intends to continue investing in North Sea oil and gas, while driving down operational emissions. bp is also in action on a range of lower carbon energy investments in the UK, which are expected to bring jobs and develop new skills and capabilities.
Associated British Ports (ABP) is the UK’s leading ports group, with 21 ports and other transport-related businesses, creating a unique national network capable of handling a vast array of cargo. We are driving growth, contributing £15 billion to the UK economy every year and supporting over 200,000 jobs.
We are redefining what Keeping Britain Trading means in the greener, cleaner economy. Find out more by downloading our sustainability strategy, ABP Ready for Tomorrow, which sets out our plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions from our own operations by 2040. For more details around our decarbonisation journey, please visit our website.