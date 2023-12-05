Cory is one of the UK’s leading recycling and waste management companies and operates an EfW facility in Bexley, South London, which diverted c. 790,000 tonnes of residual wate from landfill last year. It is currently developing its second facility, Riverside 2, on the same site, and plans to install carbon capture technology which will cover both facilities and be capable of capturing c 1.3 million tonnes of CO 2 a year by 2030.

Cory has committed to working exclusively with Viking CCS in relation to exploring the potential transportation and storage of the captured CO 2 into the Viking CO 2 transportation and storage project via ABP’s Port of Immingham.

The captured CO 2 is planned to be shipped to the Port of Immingham, then transported via a new CO 2 import terminal to be permanently stored within the Viking depleted gas fields in the southern North Sea.

The use of a shipping solution builds on Cory’s longstanding maritime heritage – the company transports the majority of the waste it processes via a fleet of tugs and barges on the River Thames rather than by road. The approach also aligns with the UK Government’s commitment to non-pipeline transportation solutions for Track 2 CCUS clusters.

Viking CCS Project Director Graeme Davies said:

“We’re pleased to welcome the Cory Group to the Viking CCS cluster and look forward to working together to develop and connect the carbon capture, transportation and storage industry in the Humber and Thames regions.“ Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in developing the CO 2 shipping sector in the UK, demonstrating real progress on how the captured CO 2 emissions from dispersed sites around the UK can gain access to high quality storage, further emphasising the economic opportunities CCS creates in enabling new inward investment and creating high-quality jobs.”

Chris Girdham, Development Director at Cory, said:

“CCS will play a critical role in achieving Cory’s commitment to be net zero, and we are delighted to be working with the Viking CCS cluster to make this a reality. “Finding a non-pipeline solution for transporting captured CO 2 from dispersed sites is essential for fully realising the UK’s carbon capture and storage potential. As the largest commercial operator on the River Thames, we look forward to bringing our expertise to this project and working with our partners at Viking to take the UK’s CO 2 shipping sector to its next exciting chapter.”

Group Head of Business Development at Associated British Ports Ralph Windeatt said:

“We’re delighted that Cory are joining the Viking Cluster. The shipping of captured CO 2 offers vital options for energy and industrial businesses across the UK to decarbonise whilst supporting good jobs. It also offers the UK a major economic growth opportunity given our geological assets. ABP’s

Port of Immingham, the UK’s largest, is proud to be leading the way in developing major scale port infrastructure for handling captured CO 2 .”