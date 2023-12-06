Henderson Group and bp pulse roll out a network of ultra-fast and rapid electric vehicle charging for Northern Ireland

Henderson Group and bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle charging business, have signed an agreement to work together to install up to 200 electric vehicle (EV) charge points at around 100 Henderson Retail sites across Northern Ireland within the next two years, including at 30 bp branded Henderson Retail locations.
“The demand for ultra-fast charging points in Northern Ireland is high. Current figures from the Department for Transport show there are currently around 18,762 ultra-low emission vehicles registered in the region1, an increase of 55% in the past two years alone. This steep trajectory of the volume of electric vehicles on the road is only going to continue, yet Northern Ireland has just 60 ultra-fast charge points in operation2,” says Ron Whitten, Chief Financial Officer at Henderson Group.
With this roll-out bp pulse aspires to create one of the region’s largest networks of ultra-fast and rapid EV charging, aiming to add up to 15,000 kW of charging capacity.
bp pulse charge points are already live and charging EVs at 17 bp SPAR sites across Northern Ireland as well as at another four Henderson Retail SPAR sites. The full roll-out is planned to be finished by end 2025.
Whitten continues, “Henderson Retail operates over 100 busy stores, 81 of which have fuel forecourts in Northern Ireland, used frequently by those on the go throughout the day.
“We are making considered, positive steps in line with consumer behaviour and working with bp pulse to install ultra-fast chargers at our sites which will give EV drivers the opportunity to charge at a location that is convenient to their journey.”
bp pulse is installing charging units which have an innovative integrated battery storage system. They are installed with a connection to a standard voltage power grid. This overcomes a significant barrier to the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure and removes the need for construction of a dedicated high-voltage substation, considerably reducing installation cost and time. Each charger has two charge points – one ultra-fast (150kW) and one rapid (100kW) – delivering a combined power of up to 250kW.
Akira Kirton CEO, bp pulse UK added; “Fast, reliable charging in convenient locations is essential to give drivers the confidence to switch to electric vehicles. Working with Henderson Group, a retail network that dominates the market in Northern Ireland, we have the opportunity and aspiration to create one of the largest networks of ultra-fast and rapid charging points – meeting the rise in demand for now and in the future.”
Mark McCall co-founder of the Electric Vehicle Association NI said "The Electric Vehicle Association NI welcomes today’s announcement from Henderson Group and bp pulse. This significant investment aims to bring over 200 direct current ultra-fast and rapid chargers to retail destinations across NI, making it easier and more convenient to drive an electric vehicle in Northern Ireland."
bp pulse is one of the largest electric vehicle charging operators in the UK. It has ambitious plans to deliver on-the-go and destination charging infrastructure.
bp plans to invest up to £18 billion in the UK energy system by 2030. This includes up to £1 billion for EV charging infrastructure.
Whitten finished; “This is a significant step in Henderson Group’s commitment towards more sustainable business practices as part of our Tomorrow Matters strategy, focusing on People, Place, Planet and aims to develop the business in a way that is beneficial to both staff and customers while having a positive impact on society.
“We have a strong belief in reinvesting in our business and continually giving back to the Northern Ireland community. This rollout builds on the long-standing cooperation between bp and our Henderson Retail SPAR and EUROSPAR sites as the largest operator of bp branded forecourts in Northern Ireland.”
Henderson Group - Jane Williams, JComms: 07545206590 / jane.williams@jcomms.co.uk
bp press office London, bppress@bp.com, +44 7831 095541, +44 7919 217511
The Electric Vehicle Association NI was founded in 2016. It is a non-profit company which represents the interests of EV users in NI, while promoting EV use with public awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles to the environment and society.
About bp pulse
bp pulse is bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business. It is one of the largest rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks in the UK and operates the largest number of sites with ultra-fast charging in Germany.
bp’s EV charging journey started in 2018 with the acquisition of Chargemaster Ltd in the UK. Rebranded to bp pulse, its presence has extended rapidly across the world to China, Germany, Netherlands and the US.
Focused on fast, reliable charging bp pulse is rolling out charge points to consumers wherever they need them: destination, on-the-go and bp forecourts. The additional focus for commercial fleets includes depot and fleet at home charging.
EV charging is one of the key growth engines driving bp's transformation to an integrated energy company. The company aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.
About the Henderson Group
Henderson Group has attained ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management standard in its wholesale distribution divisions and has set internal targets which include reducing carbon footprint by 5% per annum, general waste tonnage collected by 1.5% per annum, food waste collected by 7.5% per annum and energy consumption by 5% per annum.
The Group owns the SPAR, EUROSPAR, VIVO, VIVOXTRA and VIVO Essentials franchises in Northern Ireland.
Henderson Retail owns and operates 106 SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores in Northern Ireland and was named Forecourt, Community and Convenience Retailer of the Year at the 2023 Retail Industry Awards.
