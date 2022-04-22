Industry first as bp pulse home chargers achieve BSI Kitemark™ for Electric Vehicle Charging

bp pulse has become the first electric vehicle charging provider in the UK to achieve certification to the BSI Kitemark for Electric Vehicle Charging, setting a new expectation for safety and quality in the industry. All new pulse home units will be stamped with the renowned symbol of quality and safety.



The BSI Kitemark helps consumers make more informed buying decisions, providing confidence and assurance through accreditation. All products must undergo safety and quality checks, carried out by the independent UK regulator BSI, in order to be certified.



With electric vehicle chargers, both the company and product must pass a variety of assessments, including type testing, factory assessments, certification and ongoing activities. It will also require ongoing factory assessments, which will be delivered by BSI’s systems certification team in order to achieve the BSI Kitemark for Electric Vehicle Charging. In receiving the coveted mark, bp pulse’s home charging units have proved that they are fit for purpose, and meet the specified criteria.

Will Evans, Home Charge Business Director at bp pulse, said, “Achieving BSI Kitemark certification is a another step in the right direction for bp pulse and for the charging sector. There is currently insufficient consumer guidance when it comes to product safety and quality, so the introduction of a BSI Kitemark specifically for our sector is hugely encouraging.



“The Kitemark provides peace of mind for our customers that their bp pulse home charge unit has been independently verified as conforming to safety and quality standards. Our team of engineers have always known that, but now our customers do too.”

Matt Page, Managing Director UK and Ireland at BSI, said “The Kitemark for Electric Vehicle Charging helps to support market assurance amidst the rapid expansion and technological advancement in electric vehicles and their associated systems. Therefore, achieving certification to the Kitemark will enable bp pulse to differentiate themselves, and standout in a complex market by providing reassurance to customers that necessary testing and assessments have been met.

“Huge congratulations to bp pulse – the team should be very proud of this achievement, and we look forward to working with the organization on an ongoing basis in order for the Kitemark to be retained.”



bp pulse home chargers are government grant approved for homeowners who live in flats and people in rental accommodation, saving customers £350 off the costs of the charger. The units are suitable for every vehicle, with multiple cable and speed options available. Customers also benefit from bp pulse’s safe and simple installation process, as well as a three-year warranty as standard. Customers will also be associated with the UK’s biggest charging network for their out and about charging needs.



The new pulse home units can be ordered from next month from the bp pulse website



About bp pulse



bp pulse is the UK market-leader for public rapid and ultra-fast charging and operates the most-used electric vehicle charging network in the UK. The company provides a comprehensive, flexible and practical range of electric vehicle charging solutions. bp pulse has supplied over 60,000 public, workplace and home charging units, and is now rolling out 150kW ultra-rapid chargers on bp retail sites.



About BSI



BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, ‘inspiring trust for a more resilient world’. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.



To learn more, please visit: www.bsigroup.com