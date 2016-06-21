The international festival for business 2016

IFB2016 will showcase the UK as the go-to place to do business and will build on the success of IFB2014, which attracted companies from 92 countries, over 70,000 business delegates and facilitated export and investment deals worth over £280 million, which in turn created 10,000 jobs.

The festival, which takes place at Exhibition Centre Liverpool, is a showcase for everything that is great in UK business and innovation today. It gives companies opportunities to grow and expand on a global scale and to learn about new ideas and new markets. It helps to get international businesses together to talk about future possibilities, innovations, industries, all with the aim of driving knowledge, skills and investment to the UK.

June 21 is the day dedicated to the oil and gas industries. It’s a huge market, with the UK trade and industry (UKTI) predicting that oil companies will spend close to $170 billion across 10 high-value opportunity markets during 2016-17. Leading business figures will share invaluable insights into oil and gas exports and investment opportunities in the UK throughout the day.

Blue skies

Fifteen of the world’s most creative entrepreneurs, economic experts and political leaders will share their experiences and their stories to inspire and motivate. We are delighted that Dr Angela Strank, head of Downstream technology and chief scientist, has been chosen as the blue skies speaker for the oil and gas day. Angela will provide a personal perspective on how advances in technology are changing the industry. She will be discussing how technology is being used to help with the transition to a lower carbon economy, drawing on examples from across BP’s business. These will include the creation of a new gas supply route for Europe (the Southern Gas Corridor), the latest energy efficient fuels and lubricants, and innovations emerging from BP’s research collaborations, including the BP International Centre for Advanced Materials.

