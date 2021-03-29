New bp pulse ultra-fast charging hubs to roll out across the UK

bp pulse is to expand its ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure significantly across the UK, with a series of new charging hubs developed in partnership with The EV Network (EVN).
Electrification is at the heart of bp’s convenience and mobility strategy with the company aiming to double the size of the bp pulse network in the UK to 16,000 charge points by 2030, with a particular emphasis on ultra-fast chargers. The total amount of charging on the bp pulse network is set to grow 30-fold by 2030.
bp pulse already leads the market in ultra-fast charging on forecourts in the UK and the company is committed to developing the country’s charging infrastructure for fleets and consumers. The new hubs will be a key part of the company’s ambition to deliver fast and convenient charging for the growing number of EV drivers.
Matteo de Renzi, CEO of bp pulse, said: “We are building a charging network that will give consumers the confidence to make the switch to EVs, knowing they can get the charge they need in the right places. We’re taking another step forward in our commitment to make ultra-fast charging widely accessible across the UK, including in easy reach of the motorway network. These new hubs will complement bp pulse’s existing plans to expand the number of ultra-fast chargers on bp’s forecourts and it’s exciting to be launching this new additional option for drivers.”
The agreement is expected to deliver a significant number of new ultra-fast EV charging destinations in the areas with high volumes of traffic. The sites will be developed by EVN with each having a range of ultra-fast charging bays and some becoming EV convenience and mobility hubs with food, drink and other facilities on offer to drivers as they charge.
Reza Shaybani, co-founder and CEO of EVN said: “This ground-breaking agreement with bp pulse has got 2021 off to a racing start. As the largest public charge point operator in the market, bp pulse is a perfect partner for EVN to deliver critically required EV charging infrastructure nationwide. Together we will be fuelling growth in a vital part of the UK’s green economy, making a reliable national network of EV charging stations a reality for fast growing number of Electric Vehicle drivers.”
About bp pulse
bp pulse is the new name for bp Chargemaster and the Polar network.
bp pulse is one of the UK’s leading providers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and operates the largest electric vehicle charging network in the UK. Founded in 2008, the company provides a comprehensive, flexible and practical range of electric vehicle charging solutions. bp pulse has supplied over 60,000 public, workplace and home charging units, and is now rolling out 150kW ultra-rapid chargers on bp retail sites.
About The EV Network
Founded in 2017, EVN is a leading independent EV charging infrastructure development company. EVN’s mission is to address the challenges faced by both landlords and charge point operators (“CPOs”) in rolling out a network of rapid and ultra-fast EV chargers and charging infrastructure in the UK. Over the past three years EVN has carefully selected and secured the very best sites in the UK, seizing first-mover advantage in what has become an increasingly competitive UK market. Through strong relationships with high quality landlords and charge point operators, EVN has become a distinguished player in the EV charging market able to provide its partners with fully funded bespoke technology and service solutions.
Further information can be found at www.theevnetwork.com.
In August 2020, EVN received an initial £50 million investment commitment as its chosen development partner in EV charging infrastructure from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc (“SEEIT”), the first UK listed company of its kind to invest exclusively in the energy efficiency sector. SEEIT has the right of first refusal in the next 24-36 months to provide an additional c.£150 million for EVN’s plan to develop a further c.400 EV charging sites.
Further information can be found at www.seeitplc.com.
