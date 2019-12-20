‎‘Now, this is engineering’ – Sunbury Manor students visit the ICBT

BP showed its support for the Royal Academy of Engineering by hosting a ‘This is ‎engineering’ event at the ICBT Sunbury in November. Some 135 school students ‎spent a day on the campus, visiting stands run by BP volunteers specialising in ‎different STEM areas and taking part in an engineering design challenge.‎



The students visited six stands and found out about over 30 different engineering ‎and science disciplines followed in BP. They learned about how we use drones, ‎robots and auto-arms to keep our equipment running safely. They were given ‎introductions into shipping, geology, and data science in action – using a machine ‎learning algorithm that predicted their drawings in real-time!‎

“A young person who has four or more encounters with an employer is 86% less likely to be unemployed or not in education or training and can earn up to 22% more during their career.” Education and Employers, a national charity

To round off the day, the whole cohort of students took part in an engineering ‎challenge that tasked them with building an offshore platform ‘jacket’ structure. This ‎task taught the students the importance of teamwork and showed them a practical ‎application of engineering at BP.‎



Education and Employers, a national charity, highlights the importance of events ‎such as this: “Research shows that by six years old, children have already started to ‎form opinions about what they can – or can’t – be in the future. They are influenced ‎by what they see around them, and gender, ethnicity, and social background can ‎play a big part in this.

