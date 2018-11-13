Pioneering 20th Century scientist inspires new fellowship scheme to launch the careers of exceptional researchers

The newly launched scheme, known as the BP-ICAM Kathleen Lonsdale Research Fellowships, has been created and funded by BP through the $100m BP International Centre for Advanced Materials (BP-ICAM). The scheme takes its name from Dame Kathleen Lonsdale FRS, a pioneering 20th century scientist who used X-ray imaging techniques to discover that benzene rings are flat and subsequently became one of the first two women to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1945.

The two recipients, Dr Lisa Joss and Dr Ahu Gümrah Dumanli-Parry, will join the University at the start of 2019 to begin working on their ambitious research projects. The Fellowships provide five years of funding salaries and research expenses, as well as additional flexible funds to support a healthy work-life balance and career development opportunities. The Fellowships offer the possibility of a highly flexible working pattern, including part-time working, converting from full-time to part-time and back, sabbaticals and secondments.

Dr Angelo Amorelli, technology vice-president of group research at BP, said: “At BP we are committed to supporting talented scientists and engineers who have a passion for translating their research into industrial applications which can make a difference and add real value. The two BP-ICAM Kathleen Lonsdale Fellows are outstanding examples of how BP is working with its strategic partners to attract diverse candidates and strengthen the careers of researchers in academia who can help us to solve our business challenges.”

Dr Joss, a talented chemical engineer currently working as a research associate at Imperial College London, will be investigating new material characterisation methods across a range of length scales to bridge the gap between materials research and process design. Dr Joss said: “I am delighted to be one of the first recipients of a BP-ICAM Kathleen Lonsdale Fellowship. My research will focus on the characterisation and simultaneous design of optimal materials and processes for a wide range of low-carbon applications, from gas separations to carbon capture and storage.”