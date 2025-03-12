Platinum Retail opens new bp branded retail site in Canklow

Platinum Retail has today announced the opening of its newest bp-branded retail site in Canklow. This marks an important milestone as the company's first new-to-industry site development in more than five years, further strengthening its long-standing partnership with bp.



The modern forecourt offers motorists a comprehensive fuel selection, including bp's premium Ultimate with ACTIVE Technology Unleaded and Diesel grades, with bulk AdBlue facilities planned for implementation in the near future. Complementing the fuel offer is a fully-equipped SPAR convenience store, providing customers with an extensive range of retail options on the roadside.

A highlight of the new retail site is the installation of a Wild Bean Cafe micro-market, bringing bp's award-winning food and beverage concept to Canklow. The micro-market features self-serve Wild Bean coffee, freshly-baked pastries and integrated payment. It is the eleventh Wild Bean Cafe micro-market to be rolled out in Platinum Retail's growing network, reflecting its commitment to enhancing customer experience across their estate.



Sej Sejpal, owner of Platinum Retail, commented: “This new-to-industry site represents our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to customers nationwide. Alongside my sons Jamie and Josh, and our operations director Satish, we take immense pride in our partnership with bp and SPAR. Together, we're providing not just premium fuel, but a complete experience through the Wild Bean Cafe micro-market where customers can enjoy quality coffee and food—an offering we've successfully expanded throughout our estate.”



Natalie Cattermole, senior dealer manager at bp, added: "We're delighted to see the opening of this impressive new site in Canklow. Our relationship with Platinum Retail is going from strength to strength, they have doubled their bp estate from 13 sites in 2022 to 25 sites in 2025. The addition of the Wild Bean Cafe micro-market to our dealer offer is just one way we are working together to keep improving and become first choice for customers on the roadside."



The opening of Canklow retail site represents the continued growth and success of Platinum Retail's partnership with bp, establishing them as bp's single biggest Wild Bean Cafe micro-market customer with many more locations planned for the future.