Platinum Retail opens new bp branded retail site in Canklow

Platinum Retail has today announced the opening of its newest bp-branded retail site in Canklow. This marks an important milestone as the company's first new-to-industry site development in more than five years, further strengthening its long-standing partnership with bp.
The modern forecourt offers motorists a comprehensive fuel selection, including bp's premium Ultimate with ACTIVE Technology Unleaded and Diesel grades, with bulk AdBlue facilities planned for implementation in the near future. Complementing the fuel offer is a fully-equipped SPAR convenience store, providing customers with an extensive range of retail options on the roadside.
A highlight of the new retail site is the installation of a Wild Bean Cafe micro-market, bringing bp's award-winning food and beverage concept to Canklow. The micro-market features self-serve Wild Bean coffee, freshly-baked pastries and integrated payment. It is the eleventh Wild Bean Cafe micro-market to be rolled out in Platinum Retail's growing network, reflecting its commitment to enhancing customer experience across their estate.
The opening of Canklow retail site represents the continued growth and success of Platinum Retail's partnership with bp, establishing them as bp's single biggest Wild Bean Cafe micro-market customer with many more locations planned for the future.
bp supplies fuel to around 1,150 retail sites in the UK, this includes over 830 bp branded dealer retail sites.
