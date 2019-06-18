The bp exhibition - Troy: myth and reality

From the Trojan horse to Troilus and Cressida, this exhibition will tell the stories of Troy that have fascinated and inspired people for more than 3,000 years. Scholars and explorers were in a race against time to rediscover the site of ancient Troy, and the revelations made by archaeologist Henrich Schliemann at Anatolia, Turkey in the 1870s, changed the face of this epic tale forever.



This will be the first major Troy exhibition in the UK, and the first to feature the archaeological discoveries made at the site of Troy since they were on display in London in the 1870s. The revelation that Troy may have been a real place and that the legend may have a been a reality fascinated archaeologists for centuries. Schliemann’s excavations between 1870 - 1890 discoveries at the suspected site of ancient Troy that would see him become famous the world-over.



Over 300 outstanding objects will reveal the impact of the stories of Troy as they have been told and retold across millennia. Many sayings often used today are taken from the Trojan cycle of myths, such as the weakness of an Achilles heel and the Trojan horse of deception. Throughout the Trojan cycle of myths, the Greek hero Achilles experiences love, loss, anger and betrayal at the hands of the Trojan war. His eventual death is caused by an arrow shot by Paris to his heel, the only part of him not protected by the divine protection embalmed on him by his mother. In an exciting collaboration with Chatsworth House, the gilded arrow in the heel of Filippo Albachini’s (1777 – 1858) marble sculpture, Wounded Achilles, has been restored especially for this exhibition.



Depictions of the Trojan horse in history are quite rare, so one exciting loan to the exhibition is a fresco from Pompeii coming on generous loan from the Naples Museum. The fresco depicts a group of Trojans leaning back with the effort of dragging the wooden horse into the city of Troy, the despair of a kneeling woman to the left of the picture serves as a precursor for the tragedy about to come as Greek soldiers ransack inside the city walls.



This exhibition presents a chance to examine the role of Helen of Troy in the story, not just as a beautiful victim or a feared seductress, but as a woman of agency and free will. Artist Eleanor Antin (b. 1935) explores history and its characters as a way to examine issues in the present. Fed up of historic renditions of history through the male gaze, in 2007 Antin created the photographic series Helen’s Odyssey. Here, Helen of Troy is allowed to speak for herself in a series of imagined scenes from her life. This exhibition will feature Judgment of Paris (after Rubens) - Dark Helen from this series, where Helen is pictured looking visibly unhappy to be used as a bribe by the goddess Aphrodite, allowing visitors to re-examine the historical representations of Helen that have gone before.



In a first for a British Museum temporary exhibition, the curatorial team have consulted with community groups to include real contemporary voices in the exhibition. The Trojan War like many wars after it resulted in widespread destruction and the displacement of people. Working with two charities, Crisis and Waterloo Uncovered, labels for the exhibition will be co-written to illustrate ways the characters in the Trojan myths still resonate with displaced people and soldiers today.



The bp exhibition Troy: myth and reality will explore the role of the mythological history of Troy to both the ancient Greeks, Romans and future archaeologists, explorers and artists. Schielmann’s discovery that the myth really could have been a reality has continued to spur on artists, authors, directors and playwrights in new and exciting ways. This exhibition examines this evidence as well as the impact of the myths of Troy, allowing visitors to navigate through an ancient mystery that is yet to be solved.