Three community projects selected to receive funding from bp and Future Woodlands Scotland’s Urban Forestry Programme

The Urban Forestry Programme is an ambitious ten-year project that sees FWS working alongside project founding partner bp to support and improve green spaces in Scotland’s cities, towns, and urban areas, an ambition shared by the two organisations.
This first round of funding will support projects that improve tree visibility, canopy cover, access to greenspaces, nature enhancement and education on biodiversity, food sustainability and climate literacy.
The first three projects to receive funding are:
A total of 33 applications were submitted across two funding levels: projects ranging from £2,000 to £20,000, and those ranging from £20,000 to £100,000. The selected projects fall within the former funding range.
The projects were chosen based on the significant contribution they could make to the Urban Forestry Programme goal of helping towns and cities across Scotland achieve the 3:30:300 rule: everyone should see three trees from their home, every neighbourhood should have 30% tree canopy and quality green space within 300 metres.
The Friends of Inch Park community orchard and tree care project will ensure that residents can see at least three trees from their homes, which they have personally planted.
Scotland’s urban tree cover (under 16%) is much lower than the EU average of 30.2%. Increasing the number of trees in its cities and towns is crucial in supporting the journey to net zero and delivering a wide range of socio-economic benefits.
Applications for funding were measured by the Tree Equity tool, which was created to address imbalances in urban tree distribution by American Forests, a US non-profit organisation, and was brought to the UK by the Woodland Trust and Centre for Sustainable Healthcare.
bp’s contribution to the programme represents a significant part of its commitments to Scotland, which were made as part of the ScotWind bid for its Morven offshore wind project.
The Urban Forestry Programme has already funded two pilot projects: a fruit and nut tree planting project in Stirling and a tree warden volunteer scheme in Glasgow.
Successful applicants for the larger grant programme, which offers funding of up to £100k, will be announced in Spring. More information on the Urban Forestry Programme is available at www.futurewoodlands.org.uk
Issued by BIG Partnership on behalf of Future Woodlands Scotland.
For more information, please contact Joanna Macdonald: joanna.macdonald@bigpartnership.co.uk or 07706334975.
Future Woodlands Scotland was set up in 2012 to fund innovative thinking for native woodlands. The charity has since developed several programmes to benefit Scotland’s woodlands.
The Urban Forestry Programme will support urban forestry projects, tree planting, biodiversity, education, community involvement and green job creation to deliver environmental, social and economic benefits.
The programme will measure success using the 3:30:300 rule, developed by Cecil Konijnendijk of the Nature Based Solutions Institute. The '3:30:300 rule' is an evidence-based rule which states that everyone should be able to see at least three trees from their home; there should be a minimum of 30% tree canopy cover in each neighbourhood; and 300 metres should be the maximum distance to the nearest high-quality public green space.
The programme will prioritise areas in Scotland with the fewest trees, guided by the Tree Equity tool, which was created to address imbalances in urban tree distribution by American Forests, the US non-profit organisation. The mapping tool was adapted for the UK by the Woodland Trust and Centre for Sustainable Healthcare.
Future Woodlands Scotland and bp have been working together to restore Scotland’s native woodlands for over 20 years. Originating with the pioneering Scottish Forest Alliance, the Alliance successfully added nearly 5,000 hectares of new or restored native woodland, enriching Scotland’s biodiversity with nature-based solutions.
In 2021, with help from bp, Future Woodlands Scotland started the Future Woodlands Fund, a three-year pilot project to help landowners plant trees and restore Scotland’s ghost woodlands. This effort has led to 18 active projects, creating or restoring over 1,000 hectares of woodland.
Building on this success, in 2023, Future Woodlands Scotland signed a contract with bp, whereby the energy major has committed up to £10million to the Urban Forestry Programme as part of its planned Scottish offshore windfarm project, Morven, jointly developed with EnBW.
Norton Park
"We are absolutely delighted to accept this grant from Future Woodlands Scotland, which will bring nature and biodiversity into the heart of Norton Park. The project will enhance the environment, benefit our neighbourhood, and create much-needed green spaces for everyone who uses Norton Park – from our business tenants and their staff to service users and visitors. This initiative is a wonderful step forward in improving wellbeing, connecting people with nature, and strengthening our community."
Keith Robertson, Chief Executive, Norton Park SCIO
Linn Park
"Friends of Linn Park are delighted to receive this funding from Future Woodlands Scotland. We are so grateful for the opportunity to create a local community growing area which will sustain the habitats of Linn Park Local Nature Reserve and allow it to contribute to the 'tree equity' and health and well-being of the surrounding neighbourhoods. We look forward to increasing our own knowledge and engaging with many other community groups in the area to improve our ability to plant and look after trees and woodlands."
Dorothy Buchanan, Chair, Friends of Linn Park
bp press office London, bppress@bp.com, +44 7831 095541, +44 7919 217511
bp delivers energy products and services to our customers around the world.
Our strategy is to transition to become an integrated energy company across resilient hydrocarbons, mobility and convenience and low carbon energy. We believe bp can help deliver a better, more balanced, energy system that is secure and affordable as well as increasingly lower carbon.
bp continues to invest in oil and gas to keep energy flowing to where and when it’s needed today. And to invest in our lower carbon and other transition businesses.
For more information visit www.bp.com