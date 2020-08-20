UK framework for action on racial injustice

We now want to share with you our UK action plan in line with our global ‎commitment ‎to eradicating ‎racial injustice. Here are some of the specific ‎commitments set out in our UK plan:‎



‎Transparency

‎As part of a global comprehensive diversity and inclusion (D&I) report , report ‎progress internally ‎and externally against the new UK ethnic minority ambition, ‎supporting a data-driven approach to ‎progress and increasing visibility and ‎accountability (April 2021).‎

To enable these commitments, we will continue our focus on ensuring we have ‎access to robust ‎ethnicity data for our people, which is gathered via voluntary ‎self-identification in Workday (October ‎‎2020).‎

‎Accountability

‎‎Establish a UK ethnic minority ambition , outlining aspirational goals for ethnic ‎minority ‎representation across our UK business by 2025 as follows. These goals ‎are consistent with our global ‎commitment to fairness and bp’s Code of ‎Conduct (August 2020). The goals are as follows:‎ From 10.2% to 15% representation at senior leadership and above From 17.5% to 25% across levels up to and including first level leaders A 20% or greater uplift in Black representation across all levels‎.‎



Appoint a UK-specific race and ethnicity champion to ensure we take ‎concerted action to achieve ‎our ethnicity ambitions and to deliver on our UK ‎action plan (by 31 October 2020). ‎

‎Embed expectations and goals for D&I delivery into entity operating plans and ‎annual performance ‎review process for all employees, including a link to ‎compensation (January 2021).‎

‎Launch a mandatory D&I programme across the UK team with a specific focus ‎on anti-racism and ‎inclusion, coupled with a comprehensive education and ‎engagement plan (launched by January ‎‎2021).‎

‎Establish supplier diversity and inclusive supply chain objectives into ‎procurement processes to ‎establish clear accountabilities, and encourage the ‎establishment of a UK ethnic minority ambition ‎for our suppliers (from January ‎‎2021).‎

‎Talent

‎‎Provide focused development and progression interventions to support ‎career progress for UK ‎Black employees and other underrepresented ethnic ‎minorities (from January 2021).‎

Increase the ethnic diversity of our talent pools and candidate slates by ‎extending Rules of the ‎Road to ethnicity in the UK (from March 2021).‎‎‎

‎Increase our focus on growing Black and other ‎underrepresented ethnic minority ‎talent via internships and partnerships with racially diverse UK ‎institutions ‎‎(from January 2021).‎

‎Increase funding of UK organizations working to strengthen the STEM ‎education pipeline – focusing ‎specifically on Black talent and other ‎underrepresented minorities (from January 2021).‎

‎

These are initial commitments. We are working on the details of this action ‎plan to enable sustained ‎and systematic change. As we progress we will ‎continue to be guided by meritocracy, inclusivity and ‎fairness. We will ensure ‎our processes and decisions uphold those principles. ‎



We must do more than improve our company; we have an obligation to ‎improve society as well. As ‎such, we will increase our external advocacy ‎efforts in support of racial equity and building the ‎diversity of our talent ‎pipeline. ‎



Change starts with each of us. There are steps that we can all take now to ‎end racial injustice. Our ‎new UK-focused ‎‘ally to advocate’ guide can help ‎you shape your personal action plans to support ‎these efforts, including links ‎to a wealth of resources. ‎



We know that actions, big and small, are what will make the difference. ‎Working with you, we are ‎dedicated to making this happen. Our ambition is to ‎reinvent our UK team to be a model of equality, ‎transparency and justice. ‎‎