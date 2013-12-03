bp signs agreement with PLN to provide electricity for Teluk Bintuni

On behalf of the Tangguh PSC partners, bp today signed a Supply and Off take Agreement (SOA) to provide state electricity company PT. PLN (Persero) a supply of 4 Mega Watts electricity to be sold and distributed to the residential communities of Teluk Bintuni Regency in Papua Barat.

The agreement was signed at PLN's office by William Lin, BP Regional President Asia Pacific and PLN's President Nur Pamudji.

"This reflects our intention to support economic development in Papua Barat. Today's agreement allows us to supply the first phase of 4 MW of electricity from the Tangguh LNG Plant to light hundreds of homes and businesses on the North and South shores of Teluk Bintuni," Lin said at the signing ceremony.

"Tangguh has worked diligently, in cooperation with PLN, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, SKK Migas and the Bintuni Regency to complete the installation of electricity infrastructure and equipment interface at our facilities. Further technical evaluation is currently being performed, the result of which will determine whether we can supply an additional 4MW of electricity to PLN in the future for Teluk Bintuni," he said.

The SOA was signed following the memorandum of understanding that was signed in May 2012, and is part of the expansion plan for Tangguh LNG. Terms of the agreement allow the supply of electricity to PLN for the duration of 20 years for the surrounding areas of the Tangguh LNG plant in Teluk Bintuni.