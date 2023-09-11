bp signs MoU to evaluate CO2 storage in Tangguh

JAKARTA - BP Berau Ltd (bp), the operator of Tangguh LNG and acts on behalf of contractors under Tangguh PSC – namely MI Berau B.V., CNOOC Muturi Limited., Nippon Oil Exploration (Berau) Limited, KG Berau Petroleum Ltd., Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi, Inc., KG Wiriagar Petroleum Ltd.) –and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (“Chubu Electric”) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) for the feasibility study of an international CCUS value chain from Port of Nagoya, Japan, using CO2 storage at the Tangguh* field in Teluk Bintuni, Papua Barat, Indonesia.

*Tangguh is the largest gas producer in Indonesia, accounting for approximately 20% of the country’s natural gas production. The Tangguh CCUS project operated by bp is the most advanced CCUS project in Indonesia with a development plan that has received approval from the Government of Indonesia in 2021, ongoing FEED work and planned project sanction in the near future. Holding ca 1.8 GtCO2 in ultimate storage capacity, Tangguh is well-positioned and has a tremendous potential to become the country’s first CCS hub for domestic and international emitters.

bp p.l.c., the ultimate parent company of bp, and Chubu Electric aim to achieve net zero CO2 emissions from their operations by 2050.

The two companies are working to support the decarbonisation of the area around the Port of Nagoya, as a part of the scope of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in February 2023 for the decarbonisation of Japan and the wider Asian region.

The Port of Nagoya is the largest port in Japan in terms of cargo volume, accounting for 3% of Japan's total CO2 emissions and has set a target to reduce its emissions by 46% by FY2030 compared to FY2013.

In order to contribute to the achievement of such target, affiliate of bp and Chubu Electric are conducting studies on the capture, aggregation, utilisation and transport of CO2 to overseas CO2 storage sites for the realisation of CCUS – as announced on 3 February 2023.