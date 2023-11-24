President Jokowi inaugurates Tangguh Train 3

TELUK BINTUNI: Today, President Joko Widodo officially inaugurated Tangguh Train 3, a national strategic project. Tangguh, located in Teluk Bintuni, Papua Barat is the largest gas producer in the country. When Train3 reaches full capacity, Tangguh will account for approximately one-third of Indonesia’s gas production.

The inauguration by President Widodo marked Train 3’s start of commercial operations on 18 October and underlined Tangguh’s significant contribution to the country’s energy security. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Arifin Tasrif, Energy & Mineral Resources Minister; Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Investment; Pratikno, Minister of State Secretary; Dwi Soetjipto, Chairman of Indonesia’s upstream regulator SKK Migas; Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, bp’s executive vice president, gas & low carbon energy; and Kathy Wu, bp regional president Asia Pacific, gas & low carbon energy.

“Tangguh LNG is the largest gas producer in Indonesia and the Train 3 project will play a critical role in increasing the Indonesia’s annual gas production,” Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif said. The Minister also pointed out that the project has employed 5,450 local workers from the land of Papua.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said, “We are honored to have the President inaugurate Tangguh Train 3. Tangguh is a world-class facility with 70% of staff drawn from the local Papuan community. Indonesia is an important country in our portfolio, we are grateful for the support of the government in helping to support Indonesia meet its growing energy needs. “