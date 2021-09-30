Profile: Safira Vijaya, "Rotating Equipment Engineer at bp"

Safira Vijaya has been a passionate character since her college years. Not only did she participate in campus organizations, but she also won numerous honours and awards from national university competitions. Safira continued to add to her achievements as she entered the work field.



Safira is currently providing technical support in root cause failure analysis, maintenance and spare part strategy, performance and reliability improvement, carbon reduction program for rotating machineries under Global bp Solutions. Delivering bp best practices to all operating assets, she worked with various regions across multiple time zones: Oman, Angola, AGT, GOM, and Tangguh to ensure safe and reliable operation for rotating machineries.



From August 2020 until now, Safira Vijaya has been selected as one of One Young World ambassadors representing bp Indonesia.

In One Young World, she leads a team to reduce food waste in bp –food waste makes up 8% of global emissions– an issue she would like to tackle starting from bp operating assets where high number of people reside remotely and generate significant food waste. She is now tailoring a campaign to create awareness and educate people on environmental impact and food insecurity caused by food waste. In the future, she and her team will tap into converting food waste to energy.



Personal data

Safira Vijaya



Rotating Equipment Engineer at bp

2017-2018: Tangguh Area Rotating Equipment Engineer (Tangguh LNG plant).

2018-2021: Project Rotating Equipment Engineer for Tangguh Expansion Project.

2021: Rotating Equipment Engineer for Global bp Solutions.

Education:

2010-2014: Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Institut Teknologi Bandung.

Ambassador:

Aug 2020 - Present: One Young World Created a Food-to-Energy program that aims to reduce food waste in bp facilities and repurpose the waste into usable energy.

