SUBITU starts expanding to Sorong market

SORONG - Two business units under Tangguh LNG Program for Native Business Development, PT SUBITU Kreasi Busana (SKB) and PT SUBITU Karya Teknik (SKT), officially open today their branch office in Sorong, Papua Barat Province. The branch office opening is part of SUBITU‘s market expansion to increase market share in Papua Barat.

Tangguh LNG, operated by bp Indonesia, supported SUBITU’s establishment in August 2015 as an effort to empower local people in Teluk Bintuni as stipulated it its environmental impact analysis (Amdal) document. Since their establishment, SKB and SKT have recorded more than two billion rupiah worth of transactions from customers in Bintuni alone.

Located in City View Hotel’s shophouse complex, the inauguration of the first branch offices is attended by representatives from Teluk Bintuni regency administration, Papua Barat provincial government, and bp Indonesia.

"This is obviously very good news. The market expansion confirms the efforts to improve the capability of Teluk Bintuni's indigenous people in running a sustainable business and has become a tangible evidence of the local people’s success. These are in line with our vision, who started as a

benefactor, to turn into a business partner for local people", said Desy Unidjaja, Vice President Communication & External Affairs of bp Indonesia.

SKB is a business unit that produces fabrics-based goods, run by 26 people from seven tribes in Teluk Bintuni. They have received training from a renowned fashion manufacturer in Bandung, C59. To this date, SKB has been selling clothing on store shelves as well as meeting wholesale orders from

private and government institutions. Meanwhile, SKT is run by National Profession Standardization Agency-certified technicians. SKT is serving the maintenance of air conditioners and other cooling devices throughout Bintuni; it is also registered as the only authorized maintenance partner for Panasonic’s AC and other cooling devices in Papua Barat.

Through the Tangguh Sustainable Development Program, we directly support the development of the health, economy, education and training, as well as governance sectors. To date, Tangguh has invested more than US$30 million through its social programs.

bp, as the operator of Tangguh LNG, is one of cooperation contract's contractors whose operations are under the supervision and control of SKK Migas, as the representative of the government.

-END-

