Air BP and AKR sign joint venture agreement in Indonesia

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, and AKR, an Indonesian distributor of chemicals, petroleum, logistics and supply chain solutions, have today announced the signing of a joint venture agreement. The agreement was signed in London by Mr Jonathan Wood, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Air BP, and Mr Haryanto Adikoesoemo, President Director of AKR.

The joint venture company, PT Dirgantara PetroIndo Raya, will operate under the name of Air BP-AKR Aviation with the remit to develop an aviation fuel business in Indonesia.

Indonesia is one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets where domestic travel is projected to grow by an average of 15% per year, reaching 180 million passengers in 2021. The market is being driven by the strong economy with a growing middle class, an archipelago geography and increased tourism. Indonesia is now the world's fifth largest domestic market, behind only the US, China, Japan and Brazil.



Air BP and AKR see huge potential within the Indonesian aviation fuel sector. The joint venture intends to support the development of Indonesia's aviation industry and contribute to the growth of its economy by investing in infrastructure, applying the latest innovative technology and operational best practices for the supply of aviation fuel.

"Air BP sees a great future for aviation in Indonesia and is pleased to be involved in this market and contribute to its future development and success. Over time, Air BP and AKR aim to build a strong, sustainable and material business in Indonesia, drawing upon Air BP's global expertise combined with the skills and knowledge of AKR - a strong local partner," said Mr Jonathan Wood.

"We are delighted that we have signed the joint venture agreement with Air BP. Air BP brings global expertise in all areas of aviation fuelling which matches AKR's expertise in providing fuel logistics, supply chain solutions and infrastructure across Indonesia. The joint venture will help meet Indonesia's growing demand for aviation fuel. We look forward to working together for mutual success," said Mr Haryanto Adikoesoemo.

Air BP leads or participates in over 150 joint ventures around the globe from the Arctic to the Middle East. This new joint venture further demonstrates Air BP's commitment to support aviation growth in developing markets. It also demonstrates bp’s continued commitment and investment in Indonesia.

