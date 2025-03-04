bp awarded green PROPER for the fifth time

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
4 March 2025
From left: Bimasakti Ediyono, regional HSE&C manager AsPac; Pipi Pujiani, discipline lead - E&SR; and Hardi Hanafiah, VP Indonesia & managing counsel G&LCE, received the award on behalf of bp. Source: bp.

Tangguh operations has been audited for PROPER since 2012, and once again the Ministry of  Environment recognized bp’s environmental management effort at Tangguh LNG with a Green PROPER award. This award acknowledges bp's best practices and compliance with Indonesia's environmental regulations and requirements, and beyond.

 

PROPER, the ministry's corporate performance rating program, is an annual national-level public  report initiative for the environment that uses color codes: Black (for poor performance), Red, Blue, Green, and Gold (very good performance). This year, 4,495 companies from a wide range industries were assessed for PROPER. Of those, 85 companies received gold rating, and 227 companies received green rating, while the rest are rated blue or below.

Further information

bp Indonesia Office: +62 21 7854 8743, wigra.hanafiah@bp.com