bp building up CCUS, CCS competence in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Enhancing Indonesia’s CCUS and CCS capabilities, BP Berau Ltd (bp) – as the operator of TangguhProduction Sharing Contract (PSC) -- and Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) signed today a Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) to advance research and development of carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The Agreement was signed by Kathy Wu, bp regional president Asia Pacific, gas and low carbon energy and Prof. I Gede Wenten, Ph.D., ITB vice rector for research and innovation, on the first day of the International & Indonesia CCS Forum (IICCS) 2024 in Jakarta on 31 July 2024.

This Agreement covers feasibility studies that aim to support the Tangguh CCUS Project and the development of Tangguh CCS hub and marks the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding that both parties signed in October 2023.

In addition to the feasibility studies, the Agreement also details certain scholarships Tangguh will provide for ITB Master’s and Ph.D. students, and support for infrastructure for the ITB Centre of Excellence for CCS and CCUS. The Agreement is for the term of six years from the date of signing and may be extended as agreed by both parties.

“With the Tangguh CCUS and CCS hub projects, we aim to serve as a test model for future carbon capture and storage projects in Indonesia and Asia Pacific. Collaboration with prominent education institutions like ITB is crucial to help move the projects forward, advance CCS/CCUS implementation in Indonesia and support the country’s energy security and emissions reduction agenda,” said Kathy.

