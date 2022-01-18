bp donates 3.7 million masks for COVID-19 pandemic effort in Indonesia

JAKARTA / MANOKWARI – Today, bp plc through bp Indonesia donated around 13 billion Rupiah to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) to support the COVID-19 pandemic effort in Indonesia.

The donation is for 3.780.000 three-ply biomass graphene masks, which includes the logistics costs from Germany and the United States. 2.520.000 masks will be delivered to Papua Barat's Regional Agency for Disaster Management (BPBD) for pandemiy management effort in Papua Barat region, whilst 1.260.000 masks will be donated at the national level.

"bp Indonesia, as one of the multinational companies that has been operating for more than half a century in Indonesia, is honored to support Indonesia people through the government in managing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic effort," said Nader Zaki, bp regional president Asia Pacific.

"We hope that our masks donation can support the government and the public in implementing a more massive health protocol, especially the usage of face masks which is one of the keys to prevent the virus from spreading," Nader added.

The donation was handed over by bp VP Indonesia & Managing Counsel Asia Pacific Hardi Hanafiah to BNPB chief Lt. General Suharyanto.

The donation constitutes our continuous effort to actively support the government and the public in pandemic management effort. Previously, on 8th November 2021, bp has donated 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine worth 21 billion Rupiah to the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), which will be distributed to some regions in Indonesia, including Papua Barat.

Both donations are part of the assistance we have delivered since last year. Between June 2020 to September 2021, bp and SKK Migas have donated about 6.4 billion Rupiah worth of materials and services in COVID-19 effort, which included:

2.76 billion Rupiah in logistics support and distribution of medical, vaccination equipment, oxygen, COVID-19 tests equipment, and food supplies for Teluk Bintuni Regency administration, especially for the community in North Shore of Teluk Bintuni, as well as medical personnel and teachers in remote areas in the Teluk Bintuni regency.

2,59 billion Rupiah in COVID-19 test equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other medical tools to the COVID-19 Task Force and Papua Barat Health Office.

1,06 billion Rupiah in health equipment, ISO tank, and food supplies for the DKI Jakarta administration, SKK Migas, House of Representatives (DPR), and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).



Furthermore, Tangguh LNG contractors have also donated 220 million Rupiah in health equipment to the COVID-19 Task Force, and Biak Numfor and Jayapura Regencies’ Health Office in Papua.

bp has been operating in Indonesia for 55 years, offering energy solutions and long-term values to customers, the public and our stakeholders. bp’s business in Indonesia consists of oil and gas upstream activities, energy commodity trade and shipping, and downstream activities with quality consumer products and service stations. For more information on bp, check out bp.com/indonesia.