bp hosts energy minister Jonan’s first visit to Tangguh

From left to right: SKK Migas Chairman Amien Sunaryadi; Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan; Teluk Bintuni Regent Petrus Kasihiw; bp Regional President Asia Pacific Christina Verchere; and bp Indonesia Head of Country Dharmawan Samsu at Tangguh LNG plant, Teluk Bintuni, Papua Barat (9/2) as the minister was receiving a model of Tangguh tanker Towuti. This was the minister’s first visit to the plant.



On 9-10 February 2017, Tangguh welcomed the Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan to Tangguh LNG plant. Together with the chairman of Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas oversight body SKK Migas, Amien Sunaryadi, it was the minister’s first visit since his appointment in October 2016. Representative from Papua Barat Provincial Administration, Jhon Tulus as well as Teluk Bintuni Regent Petrus Kasihiw and Vice Regent Matret Kokop also took part in the visit.



During the 2-day visit, the minister saw firsthand the LNG plant and its supporting facilities. He also observed the progress of Tangguh Train 3 project, and the benefits that Tangguh brings to Papua Barat particularly the communities of Teluk Bintuni and Fakfak regencies through its comprehensive community development programs and providing much needed electricity for the Teluk Bintuni Regency. Construction of Tangguh Train 3 is ongoing, with production expected in 2020. bp is one Indonesia’s Production Sharing Contractors (PSC) which, in its operations, is supervised and governed by SKK Migas as a representative of the government.