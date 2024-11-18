bp revives support to Papuan youngsters through 2024 AFS Global STEM Innovators

JAKARTA – bp Indonesia is proud to revive its support to the AFS Global STEM Innovators, a scholarship programme held by the AFS Intercultural Programs in cooperation with its Indonesian partner Bina Antar Budaya foundation.

The programme aims to equip Indonesia’s young generation with skills in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in addition to harnessing a critical thinking or mindset in dealing with future challenges.

In her remark when opening the workshop in Jakarta on 11 November 2024, Izabella Indrawati, bp head of strategic planning and campaign, said: “bp is committed to providing support to efforts to improve access to and enhance quality of education of Indonesia’s young generation, particularly in areas where we operate in Papua Barat.”

“Through our involvement in this 2024 AFS Global STEM Innovators programme, we are hopeful that the selected students are inspired to become “changemakers” with interest in STEM and awareness of sustainability principles, so that they can directly and positively make impacts to their family, school as well as their communities in local, national and global scenes”, she also added.



The 2024 AFS Global STEM Innovators selected 72 students across Indonesia to join a series of sessions that includes a virtual training over five weeks followed by offline intensive workshop at the Artotel Mangkuluhur hotel in Jakarta, on 11-15 November 2024. Marlon Nauw of bp, Erich Pesiwarissa of bp Trading & Shipping, and Anantya Van Bronckhorst of Think.Web were present at the workshop and shared with the selected students their STEM-related career experiences.

The programme promotes STEM and introduces sustainable development goals (SDGs) principles to students at the age of 14 to 16, while developing their capacity to be an innovator, ready to make impactful changes in facing challenges in their respective communities.

As part of bp’s commitment in supporting local talents, five students from Bintuni and Fakfak regencies received the scholarship to join the programme this year. On top of that, six students from Bintuni, Biak and Sorong have been selected through a regular application process.



bp has since 2022 participated in AFS Global STEM Innovators, supporting dozens of Papua Barat students to participate. In 2022, 21 students from Bintuni, Manokwari and Fakfak joined the programme. The following year in 2023, 11 students from Bintuni were fully facilitated to take part.



Erich Pesiwarissa from bp closed the workshop in Jakarta 15 November 2024.



The main objective of the programme is to provide these talented students an opportunity to broaden their horizon through intensive interaction and discussion with fellow students from different province and background, improving their confidence and comfort in dealing with challenges. For more information about AFS Global STEM Innovators and other opportunities, please visit https://afs.org/global-stem/innovators/.

Note to editor: bp is the operator of Tangguh LNG, the largest gas producer in Indonesia, contributing about a third of national gas production. Tangguh has been supplying LNG since 2009, and is now operating at full capacity with three trains with each production capacity reaching 3.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa). BP Berau Ltd is the operator of Tangguh on behalf of Tangguh Partners and acts as a contractor to the government, c.q. SKK Migas. Since 2025, Tangguh has spent more than US$50 million in social investment in the form of various community development programmes in Teluk Bintuni. From health and education sectors, livelihood and entrepreneurship capacity building for communities to biodiversity and environment sustainability, bp believes the importance of being a responsible neighbor for communities where it operates.

