bp signs a cooperation agreement with Garuda Indonesia

30 August 2018
BALI - bp today signed a cooperation agreement with PT. Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. to secure seats on the national airline’s Jakarta-Sorong round-trip flights for Tangguh LNG crew-change. The agreement was signed by vice president of procurement and supply chain management bp Indonesia,  James Tehubijuluw and director of domestic commercial Garuda Indonesia Nina Sulistyowati during the General Affairs Forum in Nusa Dua Bali.

 

The agreement provides bp with 40 fixed passenger seats (hard-blocked) on the Garuda flights every Monday to Saturday; and is the first hard-blocked seat agreement Garuda Indonesia has with any oil and gas company in Indonesia. The agreement provides bp with more flexibility to manage its crew-change mobilization.

 

"We are proud to partner with a national airline for our crew change transportation," said James, "even more so because we will be supporting the government’s efforts to maximize the involvement of state owned enterprises in the oil and gas operations. We expect Garuda to also hold the same high safety standards in line with our own operations safety values."

 

The signing was witnessed by Vice Chairman of SKK Migas, Sukandar whom earlier officially opened the General Affairs Forum 2018. “We are happy that the agreement will increase the participation of state owned enterprises in the oil and gas sector. We also hope that the agreement will allow an increased operational efficiency which will lead to the increase of state revenue,” said Sukandar.

 

This agreement is made possible due to the advancements that Papua Barat has experienced in the last five years, especially with the launch of Jakarta-Sorong direct flights by Garuda Indonesia earlier this year; this opens an opportunity to make Tangguh LNG more competitive and efficient.

 

Director of domestic commercial Garuda Indonesia Nina Sulistyowati states that the agreement reflects Garuda Indonesia's effort to maximize the corporate market share. "We treat corporate market as a high market, especially in the oil and gas sector which has high mobility rate. We believe that through this agreement, we can offer added value for both sides and can support bp operational activity in a more secure and efficient way," said Nina

 

bp, as the operator of Tangguh LNG, is a company under production sharing contract whose operations are supervised and controlled by SKK Migas, as the representative of the government.


About bp
bp is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, offering fuels and related convenience services to consumers at 18,000 bp-branded retail sites worldwide. bp has more than 100 years of experience in exploration and production of oil and gas, transportation and marketing of oil and gas, and manufacturing and marketing of oil products, fuels and petrochemicals. bp has operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa. bp has more than 50 years’ experience in Indonesia and is one of the largest foreign investors in the country. Activities are dominated by its exploration and production business, particularly Tangguh LNG which began operations in 2009. bp also has interests in the country in petrochemicals manufacturing through BP Petrochemicals Indonesia, Castrol lubricants marketing, Air BP-AKR Aviation joint venture and BP-AKR Fuels Retail joint venture.

About Tangguh LNG
Tangguh is operated by BP Berau Ltd as contractor to SKK Migas. bp holds a 40.22% interest in the project. Tangguh operates an offshore gas production facility supplying two 3.8 mtpa liquefaction trains. Tangguh is currently developing the third train with annual production of 3.8 mtp bringing total annual production to 11.4 mtpa. 75% of Tangguh Train 3 annual production is allocated for domestic market through PLN. Tangguh LNG has invested more than $35 million for social program helping the community welfare in Papua Barat.