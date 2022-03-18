bp awarded Agung I and Agung II exploration blocks

JAKARTA – We are pleased to announce that bp has been awarded Agung l and Agung ll oil and gas exploration blocks, which the government has put on as a Direct Offer tender as part of the second round of 2021 Oil and Gas Working Area (WK) Bid Round.

The Agung I Block covers an area of 6,656 square kilometres deepwater offshore Bali and East Java, while the Agung II Block is located in deepwater offshore of South Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara and East Java covering an area of 7,970 square kilometres. The area is underexplored with significant potential of gas resource close to growing gas demand.

The Government of Indonesia’s decision to award 100% interest of the two blocks to bp demonstrates our position as a trusted partner of Indonesia, where we continue to grow our presence and commitment.

"bp has more than 55 years of history in Indonesia. We operate the country’s largest gas-producing field in Tangguh LNG, Papua Barat, contributing approximately 20% of national gas production and will increase to more than 30% once Tangguh's Train 3 starts-up following the completion of Tangguh Expansion Project. bp also has non-operated interest (30%) in Andaman

II PSC, an offshore deepwater exploration block in Aceh. The addition of Agung I and Agung II Blocks to our portfolio reflects our continuous commitment to invest and grow our business in Indonesia." said Nader Zaki, bp regional president Asia Pacific.

"We thank the Indonesian government, especially Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and SKK Migas for their continued support and we look forward to working with them for many more years to come." Nader added.

About bp in Indonesia – bp has more than 55 years of experience in Indonesia and is one of the largest foreign investors in the country. We operate Tangguh LNG in Bintuni Regency, Papua Barat, where we are also building a third train as part of the Tangguh Expansion Project. bp also has interests in other businesses including through Castrol, PT Jasatama Petroindo, Air BP-AKR

Aviation joint venture, and BP-AKR Fuels Retail joint venture that is actively expanding service station network.

