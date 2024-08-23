British Embassy Jakarta and bp Indonesia launch Chevening/bp Scholarship Programme to support Papua’s human capital development

JAKARTA – bp Indonesia and the Chevening Scholarship Programme today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the British Embassy Jakarta. The MoU will sponsor scholars from Papua over the next three years from 2025 to 2028, to study an advanced degree at any university in the UK. The signing was witnessed by Dadan Kusdiana, Secretary General of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Luky Yusgiantoro, Secretary of SKK Migas.

The Chevening/bp Scholarships will be awarded to individuals who can demonstrate their commitment and skills required to become future leaders for Indonesia, especially in the Papua region. As part of the British Embassy Jakarta and bp Indonesia’s shared commitment to supporting the human capital development of Papua, this scholarship will be awarded to Indonesian Papua-descent students.

H.E. Dominic Jermey CVO, OBE, British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste, said: "We are excited to launch this scholarship opportunity together with our partner, bp Indonesia. This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with the UK’s mission to support the development of human capital and build the capacity of Indonesia’s future leaders, particularly in the Papua region. We are grateful for the support from bp Indonesia. This will allow many impressive young people with leadership potential to access to a life-changing opportunity as a Chevening scholar and to make a positive, life-long contribution to the future of Indonesia upon completion of their study. As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of UK-Indonesia diplomatic relations this year, we welcome this fantastic collaboration and look forward to partnering with others, including companies and government institutions, to realise the enormous potential of Indonesia’s young people through the Chevening Scholarship Programme”.

Kathy Wu, bp regional president Asia Pacific, gas & low carbon energy, said: “bp Indonesia has a proven track record in improving education for communities living around our operations area at Tangguh, doubling the average years of schooling from four to eight years. In addition, we have granted scholarships to more than 1,300 Papuan high school and university students. We believe it is the right opportunity to send Indonesia’s Papuan talents to study abroad, and it is great to partner with British Embassy to Indonesia and the prestigious Chevening Scholarships programme to achieve the important progress.” bp has been in Indonesia for over 55 years, and throughout the period we have always put our community at the heart of what we do. Being the largest gas producer in Indonesia and operating in Teluk Bintuni, Papua Barat province, the development of people from the Papua region is a key part of our long-term sustainable development programme.”

Notes to editors bp operates Tangguh LNG, which is the largest natural gas producer in Indonesia, with an average LNG production of 2.1 billion cubic feet per day from its three-train operation, accounting for about one-third of the nation's gas production.

As part of its social investment programme, Tangguh has provided scholarships to over 1,300 Papuan high school and university students.

The Chevening/bp Scholarship will be awarded to Indonesian Papuan-descent students. The scholarships support scholars to study a one-year master's degree at a university in the UK.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support one-year taught master's degrees at UK universities for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

In Indonesia, Chevening has three other local partners, namely PT Prudential Life Assurance (Prudential Indonesia), the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kominfo) and NAMA Foundation.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide. Over the past five years, Chevening has awarded almost 8,000 scholarships. There are over 55,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.

The name 'Chevening' comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.

For more information of Chevening Scholarships, please access via website: chevening.org/apply.