Kartini Today: Promoting Gender Equality in the Oil and Gas Industry

JAKARTA – On the month of April each year, Indonesia commemorates the birth of RA Kartini, an Indonesian pioneer of women's emancipation whose ideas were remarkably ahead of her time.

When we talk about women's emancipation, we also talk about gender equality, which is now a crucial part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and Indonesia, as a UN member, has signed the agreement on November 25-27, 2015, showing their commitment to implementing the SDGs.

At bp, we believe that the workplace should be a place where everyone has equal opportunities and is treated fairly according to their abilities and needs. This also includes gender equality, wherever we operate.

With the spirit of improving gender equality, bp, through the Business Resources Group (BRG), has developed bp WIN (Women's Interest Network) formed and led by employees as a platform to support the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) agenda.

Alongside the collaborative initiatives of bpWIN, bp actively involves accomplished female engineers who have made significant strides in the energy sector. One of them is Dianawaty, a Completion Engineer at Tangguh LNG. Dianawaty is one of the female technicians who currently represent about 50% of all technicians at Tangguh LNG.

A Completion Engineer, as revealed by Dianawaty, is a well engineer responsible for ensuring the smooth flow of hydrocarbons from drilled wells. They work collaboratively with other engineering teams to find the best solutions to complete these wells.

