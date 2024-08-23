Papua Barat acting governor commends Tangguh LNG's contributions to community development

Teluk Bintuni – On 13-14 October, Drs. Ali Baham Temongmere, MTP, the acting governor of Papua Barat, conducted a working visit to several locations in Teluk Bintuni, accompanied by local government officials. During the visit, he reviewed various social programmes implemented by Tangguh LNG, aimed at fostering sustainable community empowerment and development.
Hydroponic programme
One of the key highlights of his visit was the hydroponic farming programme in Tanah Merah Baru village. The acting governor toured the hydroponic vegetable demonstration garden developed by the Mayri Cooperative in collaboration with Tangguh LNG.
“This is an excellent example of agricultural development in Teluk Bintuni. The hydroponic programme not only has the potential to boost the local economy by supplying produce to the Tangguh site, but also plays a crucial role in supporting efforts to reduce stunting in the region,” he said.
Support for fishermen and food production groups
As part of the visit, the acting governor symbolically handed over 20 fiber boats and 20 outboard motors, donated by Tangguh LNG, to fishermen in Taroi and Weriagar Districts to enhance local fishing efforts.
Collaboration for sustainable development
Habel Tanati, bp Indonesia’s social performance and delivery manager, who accompanied the visit, expressed gratitude for the support of Tangguh LNG’s social initiatives. “We greatly appreciate the support from the local government for the social programmes we run. We believe that achieving a sustainable society requires collaboration from all parties, including investors, SKK Migas, and the local authorities. Tangguh LNG has invested more than US$50 million in social programmes in Papua Barat,” he said.
The working visit concluded with a site inspection of a proposed laundry business project, which is expected to create job opportunities and stimulate local economic growth.
bp Indonesia: wigra.hanafiah@bp.com