Tangguh hosts visit from SKK Migas Chairman, Director General of Oil & Gas and leadership from Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources

SKK Migas chairman Dwi Soetjipto said: "I'm very happy to finally be able to visit Tangguh LNG site. I'm also very proud to see many workers from Papua here at Tangguh, as field technicians and in strategic roles running Tangguh production. I am optimistic that bp can continue bringing maximum benefits for Indonesia and Papua Barat."

Nader Zaki, bp regional president Asia Pacific, said: "It has been a great privilege welcoming Pak Dwi, Pak Tutuka, Pak Hengki, Pak Nanang and Pak Billy to Tangguh. This visit is a vote of confidence in our strategic long-term partnership and shows the strategic importance of Tangguh LNG as national strategic asset. We are so proud of the resilience of our 12,000 workers at Tangguh who managed to keep pushing and progressing the execution of our major Tangguh Expansion Project while managing the largest gas-producing field in Indonesia safely and reliably during the pandemic. We are also proud of our sustainable cooperation with all our stakeholders in the Government of Indonesia. Together, we will bring the optimum value for the energy industry in Indonesia."

