Tangguh LNG and PLN lights Teluk Bintuni

Date releases:
14 February 2014
Tangguh LNG and state-owned electricity company PT. PLN (Persero) today announced the successful commissioning by PLN of electrical transmission from the Tangguh LNG Plant in Teluk Bintuni to the Bintuni Township, Papua Barat Province. This is the first milestone towards electrifying parts of Teluk Bintuni with 4 Mega Watts (MW) electricity from Tangguh. The commissioning, which began on 5 February until today's inauguration, was done to ensure stability of electricity supply before PLN can distribute to its customers in Teluk Bintuni.

 

"For the first time ever the people of Bintuni Township will have electricity on a long-term basis which will be provided from the Tangguh LNG plant, transmitted and distributed by PLN. We expect progress in the coming months to allow more communities in Teluk Bintuni to enjoy the same benefit," William Lin, BP Regional President Asia Pacific, said.

 

"This milestone is part of the our commitment from the Tangguh Expansion plan and in recognition of the importance of supporting the regional development of Papua Barat," he said, "We would like to thank all parties involved, in particular the Teluk Bintuni Regency Administration and UP4B for their support in this project".

 

"PLN will continue to increase the electrification ratio by increasing supply and electricity distribution, among others by synergizing with various parties," said PLN President Director Nur Pamudji.

 

At the time of commissioning, electricity supplied to the Bintuni Township reached 1.8 MW, and is slowly rising to reach peak load of 2.4 MW. With this successful transmission from Tangguh, it is estimated that peak load in Bintuni and surrounding area will quickly rise to reach 3 to 4 MW.

 

A Supply and Offtake Agreement (SOA) was signed between bp and PLN on 3 December 2013 of which terms allow the supply of 4 megawatts electricity to PLN for the duration of 20 years for the surrounding areas of the Tangguh LNG plant in Teluk Bintuni.

Note to editors:

  • bp has over 45 years experience in Indonesia and is one of the largest foreign investor in the country. Activities are dominated by its exploration and production business, notably the Tangguh LNG operations in Papua Barat province, which began operations in mid-2009. Work is now ongoing to expand the plant through the addition of a third LNG train.
  • Tangguh is operated by bp Indonesia as contractor to SKK Migas. bp holds a 37.16% interest in the project. Other Tangguh contract partners are MI Berau B.V. (16.30%), CNOOC Muturi Ltd.(13.90%), Nippon Oil Exploration (Berau), Ltd. (12.23%), KG Berau/KG Wiriagar (10.00%), Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi Inc. (7.35%), and Talisman Wiriagar Overseas Ltd. (3.06%)
  • PLN is the state electricity company in Indonesia, which is owned wholly by the Government of Indonesia. PLN has 11 subsidiaries, including 5 subsidiaries related to electricity generation. Other subsidiaries are related to various businesses in support of PLN’s operations. As an integrated electricity company, PLN owns and manages electricity generation, transmission and distribution to all of Indonesia.
  • PLN has 54 million customers, and still has ample room to grow given that electricity user ratio in Indonesia is at 80%, with growth rate of more than 8% per year. PLN is committed providing the best service for its customers across Indonesia, reduce dependency on oil fuel to reduce production cost and continue to increase the use of environmentally friendly renewable energy

 

