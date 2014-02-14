Tangguh LNG and PLN lights Teluk Bintuni

Tangguh LNG and state-owned electricity company PT. PLN (Persero) today announced the successful commissioning by PLN of electrical transmission from the Tangguh LNG Plant in Teluk Bintuni to the Bintuni Township, Papua Barat Province. This is the first milestone towards electrifying parts of Teluk Bintuni with 4 Mega Watts (MW) electricity from Tangguh. The commissioning, which began on 5 February until today's inauguration, was done to ensure stability of electricity supply before PLN can distribute to its customers in Teluk Bintuni.

"For the first time ever the people of Bintuni Township will have electricity on a long-term basis which will be provided from the Tangguh LNG plant, transmitted and distributed by PLN. We expect progress in the coming months to allow more communities in Teluk Bintuni to enjoy the same benefit," William Lin, BP Regional President Asia Pacific, said.

"This milestone is part of the our commitment from the Tangguh Expansion plan and in recognition of the importance of supporting the regional development of Papua Barat," he said, "We would like to thank all parties involved, in particular the Teluk Bintuni Regency Administration and UP4B for their support in this project".

"PLN will continue to increase the electrification ratio by increasing supply and electricity distribution, among others by synergizing with various parties," said PLN President Director Nur Pamudji.

At the time of commissioning, electricity supplied to the Bintuni Township reached 1.8 MW, and is slowly rising to reach peak load of 2.4 MW. With this successful transmission from Tangguh, it is estimated that peak load in Bintuni and surrounding area will quickly rise to reach 3 to 4 MW.

A Supply and Offtake Agreement (SOA) was signed between bp and PLN on 3 December 2013 of which terms allow the supply of 4 megawatts electricity to PLN for the duration of 20 years for the surrounding areas of the Tangguh LNG plant in Teluk Bintuni.

