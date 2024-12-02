Tangguh LNG and SKK Migas support digital education at SMA Negeri Aranday in Teluk Bintuni

Tomu District, Teluk Bintuni Regency – Tangguh LNG and SKK Migas donated new computer lab to SMA Negeri Aranday in Tomu District, Teluk Bintuni Regency, Papua Barat Province on 11 November 2024. The donation included 25 personal computers (PCs), UPS (uninterruptible power supply) units to keep the computers running during power outages, as well as printers, projectors, and other equipment. These resources aim to improve students' learning experience and help them prepare for the digital world.



Samuk Konyorah, social performance and delivery manager at bp Indonesia, said this support is part of Tangguh LNG’s effort to bring technology-based education to Papua.



"We want this facility to benefit not just ICT (information and communication technology) classes but all subjects, helping students expand their knowledge and prepare for the future," he explained.



ICT classes teach basic computer, internet, and communication technology skillsto help students access, manage, and share information.



At the handover ceremony, attended by teachers and students, the school principal’s representative, Isak Ruben Aninam, expressed his appreciation for the support. "This support improves the teaching and learning process, especially in preparing students to tackle global challenges," he said.