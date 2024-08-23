Tangguh LNG supports NPCI Papua Barat in Peparnas XVII

Tangguh LNG, in collaboration with SKK Migas, has provided essential equipment to support the Papua Barat National Paralympic Committee of Indonesia (NPCI) for their participation in the 17th National Paralympic Games (Peparnas XVII). The donation was handed over on 1 October at the NPCI Papua Barat Secretariat office.



Representing Tangguh LNG, Mario Fimbay presented the sports gear and competition materials NPCI Papua Barat’s acting chairperson, Benone Rahaor. This support is aimed at helping athletes prepare and compete at their best in the upcoming Peparnas XVII, scheduled to take place in Solo, Central Java, from 6 to 13 October.

