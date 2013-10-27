Tangguh loads LNG cargo to domestic market

bp today announced it is loading the first cargo of LNG from its operated Tangguh LNG plant for delivery to the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) in West Java operated by PT. Nusantara Regas.

"This first Tangguh cargo for West Java is a significant achievement and further shows our determination to fulfilling our commitment to the Government of Indonesia regarding domestic energy demand. We are hopeful of soon concluding further arrangements to support this for the long term," William Lin, BP Regional President Asia Pacific.

This landmark delivery to West Java follows the conclusion earlier in 2013 of the arrangement for Tangguh to supply LNG cargoes to fertilizer company PT. Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM) through a Cargo Substitution Arrangement with Arun Contractors and PT. Pertamina (Persero). Five Tangguh cargoes have been delivered to PIM this year through substitution.

Through the development of the Tangguh Expansion project, Tangguh's role as a significant energy source for Indonesia will grow further, with bp and its partners having committed to supply 40% of Tangguh Train 3 LNG,up to 24 cargoes per year, to PLN for the domestic market. bp, its Partners and the Government of Indonesia continue to work together to progress Train 3, targeting operations in 2019.