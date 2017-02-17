Tangguh welcomes Technician Apprentice Program batch 2

On 17 February 2017, Tangguh welcomed the second batch of Technician Apprentices at Petrotekno Oil & Gas Training Facility in Ciloto, West Java province. Some 40 apprentices were selected through a rigorous process from more than 1,000 applicants across Papua Barat province, of which more than 50% are women.

Present today were Fakfak Regent Mohammad Uswanas, special staff for Teluk Bintuni Regent Aris Rizal Hindarto, and Muhammad Arfan who heads the PSC human resources division at SKK Migas.

The new apprentices will go on board a three year program that provides

comprehensive technical training as well as strengthen English, math and science skills; to prepare them in attaining international certification and undergo competency assessments prior to working at Tangguh LNG. An annual evaluation is conducted at the end of every year to determine whether the apprentices can continue the program.

The new apprentices will join the first batch, who are currently in the second year of training, at the facility in Ciloto where Petrotekno has mechanical, electrical and instrumental workshops, facilities that mirrors those at Tangguh LNG site, emergency response training area, training rooms and living areas.

The Technician Apprentice Program is a reflection of Tangguh’s long-standing

commitment to local workforce development in Papua Barat on its way towards an 85% Papuan workforce at Tangguh LNG in 2029.

bp is one Indonesia’s Production Sharing Contractors (PSC) which, in its operations, is supervised and governed by SKK Migas as a representative of the government.

More stories about how we help develop local community:

https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/news-and-insights/reimagining-energy/bp-in-the-tangguh-community.html

