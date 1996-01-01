Not only the cars' exterior, but the machines also need care to be durable. A closed car hood does not guarantee the cleanliness of the machine exterior. Check these 5 important things to know when cleaning your car machines.

Make Sure The Car is Completely Off

Whether to clean or only to touch the machines, make sure that the car is completely off or has not been on before. Wait around 30 minutes - 1 hour to make sure that the machines are completely cold if you had turned them on before. Under The Shade

Not only is it important that the machines are cold, you also need to be under a shade. Sun exposure will damage the rubber and plastic parts of the machines’ exterior. Electrical Current

The car battery runs with an active electrical current and the only thing that will keep you safe while cleaning is to take out the car battery fully. Parts To Clean

The first one to clean is under the hood, then all the machines’ surfaces, then the nooks and crannies. Use a steamer if you have one, to reach tight spaces. Cleaning liquid could also be used to wipe the surfaces. Perfectly Wiped Clean and Dry

Last but not least, you have to make sure that all surfaces are wiped clean and dry of cleaning liquid. Double wipe them with a dry microfiber cloth. Then turn the vehicle on to speed up the drying process.

Follow these 5 steps to make sure your machine exteriors are spotless. For the machines, bp fuel are packed with ACTIVE technology, specially designed to protect from dirt build-up and keep the machines’ durability throughout your journey.

