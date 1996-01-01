Cleaner, smoother and more efficient vehicle's engine? Let's take a look at 3 simple ways to make it happen, no hassle!

Regular use of a vehicle will definitely have an impact on its engine performance. Not only old cars, but even new ones will experience engine problems if you don't regularly check and maintain it. Turns out that maintaining a vehicle's engine is not difficult and can be done by yourself! You can take a peek at 3 simple ways to make your car's engine clean, smooth and efficient before taking it to a service center:

Check whether the oil you use is in accordance with the specs of your vehicle or not. The cause of a rough engine can be due to the selection of oil that is not in accordance with the manufacturer's specifications, which can result in not maximizing the lubrication inside the engine. Make sure the AC components are clean. Usually, a damaged AC compressor will cause quite noisy situation that cause vibrations in the car, so the engine performance can be heavier. Evaluate your fuel usage. Are you sure that the fuel you choose is suitable for your vehicle's needs? Because it turns out that a wrong choice of octane that is not in accordance with the needs of the vehicle will result in the vehicle engine being damaged quickly.

Therefore, you need the right fuel that is able to provide direct benefits to your vehicle's engine. bp Ultimate can be the solution and answer you are looking for! Why bp Ultimate? Because its ACTIVE Technology makes your vehicle's performance more optimal, more agile and more efficient. If the engine is protected from dirt, it will obviously maximize your vehicle’s performance and making your driving experience comfortable.



