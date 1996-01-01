Different Types Of Fuels That You Should Know

When you hear about fuel, you often think about gasoline. This is because gasoline is identically associated with fuel. However, do you know that there are other fuel types available? Each fuel has different functions based on the engine. What are the types of fuel and their specifications? Check it out in this article!



Avgas (Aviation Gasoline)

Aviation Gasoline, also known as Avgas, is a special oil produced from small parts or fractions of petroleum. The engine that uses this fuel is an aircraft with an internal combustion system engine type, a piston engine with an ignition system.

Avtur (Aviation Turbine)

Similar to Avgas, Aviation Turbine or Avtur is also a fuel produced from petroleum fraction. The difference, Avtur is used to fuel aircraft with a turbine engine type or external combustion.

Kerosene

This fuel type is also familiar because it is commonly used for domestic needs (home-used) and small businesses. Kerosene is part of crude oil with a boiling temperature between 150°C and 300°C and colorless.

Solar Oil (HSD)

If you wonder about the fuel used by heavy vehicles or industrial machines, diesel oil is the answer. High Speed Diesel or HSD is used with a mechanical pump injection system and electronic injection. Diesel Oil (MDF)

Diesel Oil or MDF is the outcome of refining black oil, which is liquid at low temperatures. Usually, this diesel oil has a low sulfur content acceptable by Medium Speed Diesel Engines in the industrial sector. Fuel Oil (MFO)

This fuel type is the result of a black residue. Fuel oil's (MFO) viscosity level is thicker than diesel oil. This fuel is generally used for direct combustion in large machines and used for steam power stations up to several economic sectors. Biodiesel

Biodiesel is a fuel produced from renewable sources such as vegetable and animal fats. Chemically, biodiesel is a fuel consisting of a mixture of mono-alkyl esters from long chain fatty acids. If you find diesel products on the market, diesel fuel is a mixture of 95 percent petroleum diesel and contains 5 percent CPO formed into Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME). Gasoline

Gasoline is often and easily found because this fuel is the most common fuel used by vehicles. There are several types of gasoline in Indonesia, but you have to be more careful with your choice of gas because it will significantly affect the engine's condition.



