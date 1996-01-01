Site traffic information and cookies

Solutions that you can do to avoid traffic jams on your way home!

Traffic jams on your way home from work are not very surprising, especially now that almost everyone must go back to work from the office. Turning on the radio or putting on some of your favorite music might help a bit to relax yourself from the traffic. But there are a few options to avoid the traffic on your way home from work.

 

  1. Calculate your traveling time including the traffic jam possibility. So, you can choose between going home right on time, or holding off to wait for the traffic to ease up.
  2. Find alternative roads using traffic apps. Hopefully, this method is effective, and you can avoid roads that are quite crowded.
  3. While waiting for the traffic to ease up, you can visit bp service stations. At bp, not only you can refuel your car with bp’s best fuel product, bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology formula that helps maintain your vehicle’s engine, you can also fulfill your other needs in one-stop. bp service stations provide a clean Musholla, minimarket to provide your needs, the selected coffee shops and fast-food restaurants are ready to become a stopover.

 

Visit your nearest bp service station at this link and don’t forget to refuel using bp Ultimated formulated with ACTIVE technology that will always optimize your engine’s performance and protect the engine from dirt build-up.