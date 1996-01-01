Maintaining your car’s best performance means taking good care on the maintenance. One of which is to maintain your car cleanliness. However, most drivers only focus on cleaning the exterior and interior part of the car, meanwhile your car's engine also needs to be cleaned regularly. If the car engine is well maintained, the performance will remain at its best and sustain your engine's durability.

Unlike cleaning the car's surface, there are special treatments for cleaning the engine. No need to go to the workshop as it can be done at home during your spare time. Here are some tips you can follow:



Car engine warm-up

If your car has not been used for a long time, it's best to warm up the engine for about 15 minutes. This helps cleanse the dirt inside the engine. Avoid cleaning the engine in cold conditions because it has not been used for a long time and can make the dirt stuck in the engine, making it more challenging to clean.

Covering engine's electrical components

Before cleaning the car, it's a good idea to cover any sensitive electrical components. You can cover it in aluminium foil. Such action can save your engine from water and avoid any electrical short circuit. As well, make sure to cover yourself by wearing gloves to avoid heat and electric shock from the engine.

Using sponge and brush to clean

Next, the cleaning stage. You can use a soft sponge and a dab of soap to clean the car engine. Start by cleaning the car hood, then clean the engine one by one carefully. You can also use a small brush or toothbrush to clean the difficult areas on your engine to remove challenging dirt. After everything is cleaned, rinse all the soap with water until your engine is fully clean from soap. Last, wipe it dry with a clean cloth, close the hood, and turn on the car engine to make it dry faster.



To keep your car clean, it’s best to clean your car regularly once a month so that the engine remains clean. Also, you can choose bp fuel as the best fuel for your engine because bp with ACTIVE Technology formula helps prevent dirt build-up on your engine, so the vehicle performance remains at its top condition.

