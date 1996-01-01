Type Of Fuel That Is Suitable For Your Vehicle

Many types of fuel, are not necessarily right for your vehicle. Because there are many components of a vehicle's engine as well as certain compressions that determine which fuel is appropriate and safe. Read this article to find out what to watch out for.

Know the Compression Ratio of the Vehicle

The compression ratio is the ratio between the volume of the cylinder is at its low or high point.The compression ratio also determines the type of fuel that is right for you. The higher the compression ratio, it also indicates that the car engine will produce lower emissions, so the octane of the fuel must be higher.

Determining the Right Octane

Determining the right octane for the vehicle is quite complicated. Because, if the vehicle requires a high octane but the fuel used has a low octane, the vehicle engine will sound ticklish.

Here are the exact compression ratio and octane numbers:

The compression ratio of your vehicle is from 9:1 to 10:1, you can use 90. octane

The compression ratio of your vehicle is from 10:1 to 11:1, you can use 92. octane

The compression ratio of your vehicle is from 11:1 to 12:1, you can use 95. octane

Make sure your vehicle uses the right fuel, taking into account the things above.

