Watch out! Causes a Damaged Radiator

The radiator is an important component that works as a machine cooler. If it breaks down, the cooling system will be affected, and if not treated properly, it will also affect other components. Watch out for the red check engine light! Your car might break down any minute.

Reasons for broke radiators:

Old

If your radiator is 4 or 5 years old, you must check them regularly and clean it thoroughly. If it breaks down, you need to buy a new one. Did not use the right fuel

It seems unimportant, the wrong fuel affects the radiator! Some people use low octane fuels in the factory, when the higher octane is needed for the machines to work optimally. The low octane fuel is also the reason for knocking.

Drain the radiator water

Drain the radiator water regularly when your car is at 20,000km! Do this regularly so the radiator can stay healthy and stable. Clean the radiator tank regularly

Clean the radiator tank twice every two weeks to avoid corrosion and rust. Check the lid

Simple but important, make sure the cover is on when you’re done checking up. So that the coolant liquid or radiator water does not leak.

