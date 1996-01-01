Site traffic information and cookies

Why BP Ultimate Can Maximise Your Vehicle's Performance and Engine Cleaner, Smoother, and More Efficient

Can the octane rating of fuel affect engine performance to be optimised? Yes!


How? Using fuel that has an octane rating that matches the engine's compression ratio allows it to run more efficiently and produce more power.


When fuel with a low octane rating is used in an engine with a high compression ratio, the fuel burns more easily before it reaches the point where it should, and this can result in knocking or pinging in the engine which can cause damage.


Conversely, when high-octane fuel is used in an engine with a high compression ratio, the fuel is more resistant to compression, and the engine can run more efficiently and produce more power with lower fuel consumption.


Choosing the right fuel can also help keep your engine clean and reduce the risk of deposits and corrosion. Using BP Ultimate fuel, the best fuel from bp with ACTIVE Technology formula can clean vital engine components from accumulated dirt and prevent dirt from sticking back. It can also maintain performance in all types of new or old model vehicles.


By paying attention to these factors, choosing the right fuel can improve engine performance optimally.


