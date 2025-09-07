Mandiri Spend & Get E-Coupon

Site traffic information and cookies

Terms and Conditions

  1. This promotion is valid from 1 August  – 7 September 2025, and applies at all bp Service Stations.
  2. Promo mechanism:
Minimum Transaksi Akumulasi E-Coupon Minimum Transaksi Redeem
Rp400.000 Rp25.000 Rp350.000

3    Applicable for all Mandiri Credit Cards from Platinum tier and above.

4    Valid for a single transaction receipt (no accumulation of multiple transactions).

5    Valid every day during the promo period.

6    Promo is limited to a quota of 1,500 redemptions throughout the program period.

7    Each customer is eligible for a maximum of 1 (one) redemption during the promo period.

8    Debit cards, QRIS, and e-money are not eligible for this program.

9    BP-AKR may at any time make changes to the terms and conditions of the program, and/or terminate this program without prior notification.

10    The Merchant and the Bank have the right to conduct an analysis of the fairness of the transaction at any time and have the right to cancel the transaction

For more information, please contact us through e-mail promotions@bpakr.com