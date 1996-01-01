Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Fraud alert

It has been reported that there are instances of financial fraud being perpetrated by compelling individuals to make investments through an app that is purportedly linked to BP p.l.c., its affiliates, subsidiaries or joint ventures with an assurance of returns of large sums of money. bp categorically states that neither bp nor its affiliates nor subsidiaries nor joint ventures are connected or concerned in any manner whatsoever with these schemes, approaches, promises. bp does hereby warn persons against participating in any such fraudulent schemes. In case you are or have been approached by any such persons via a WhatsApp group or link or mobile app please contact your local police/cybercrime cell to register a complaint. bp has notified the appropriate authorities.