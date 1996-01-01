Onward Ho!

By Sashi Mukundan, Regional President and Head of Country, bp India

As I look around, I can’t help but marvel at today’s generation – the millenials. In spite of the fact that the world around is changing even as you read this, they have not only been able to adapt but thrive in it. And with time, the options and the horizons are expanding even more. For instance, the generation in primary school today has more options to choose from than the generation which has just hit high school. The opportunities are endless, mind boggling and, thanks to the advent of technology, are all the more exciting!

The volume of data in the world is growing at an unprecedented rate. Try this for size:

11 hours : speed at which world’s information base doubles



+12 terabytes : Amount of data Twitter processes every day



1 trillion : Number of devices connected to the Internet



It will take 1000 years to view all YouTube content posted to date



These are striking numbers from 2015 so imagine the exponential growth by now! So, what does this mean for us? Data clutter, obsolescence due to continuous change, a divide between global and digital, routine jobs becoming redundant from predictive analytics and software robots (BOTs) or could this be the brave new world which is here to stay and one that we need to prepare for?

I believe it is the latter. And I think a three-pronged approach is needed to avoid being deluged by this tsunami.

We need to prepare for disruptive change.

To explain this, let’s take the example of airline ticket sales. Till the turn of century you would go to a sales office or an agent and follow a step-by-step, laborious process of booking a ticket. But then came web-based ticketing which opened up a whole lot of options, not to mention comparing prices. Who needs a sales or ticketing agent now, eh? Although, I do wonder what happened to the manufacturer of the glossy red carbon paper used in paper tickets.

Same story with app-based car transportation such as Uber and Ola. It has redefined our travel needs. I won’t be surprised if very soon my car drops me at work, doubles up as an app based transportation vehicle during the day and then come back to pick me up. This kind of efficiency can cut the number of cars on the road by 70% (not to mention the salutary effect it will have on reducing pollution).

These are just two examples from everyday life which has created disruption – economically and socially.

If you don’t anticipate change and adapt, you are going under!