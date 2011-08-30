bp and Reliance commence strategic alliance for India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) bp and today announced the completion of bp’s acquisition of a 30% stake in 21 oil and gas production sharing contracts (PSCs) that Reliance operates in India, including the producing KG D6 block.



Reliance Industries (RIL)and bp today announced the incorporation of India Gas Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a 50:50 joint venture company which will focus on global sourcing and marketing of natural gas in India. The joint venture company will also develop infrastructure to accelerate transportation and marketing of natural gas within the country. India Gas Solutions Pvt.Ltd.will be funded with equal equity from bp and RIL.

This significant step will commence the planned alliance which will operate across the gas value chain in India, from exploration and production to distribution and marketing. The completion of the deal delivers one of the largest ever foreign direct investments into India.



The two companies will also form a 50:50 joint venture for the sourcing and marketing of gas in India which will also accelerate the creation of infrastructure for receiving, transporting and marketing natural gas.



Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said “The alliance with bp will boost our efforts to realize the true potential of India’s hydrocarbon reserves. The globally renowned expertise of bp and the in-depth domestic experience of Reliance make for a formidable alliance which will deliver unparalleled value for the country in its pursuit of energy security.”



“This is the beginning of what we expect to be a long and successful working partnership with Reliance, building on the strengths of each company,” said Bob Dudley, bp group chief executive. “This major investment is directly aligned with our strategy of creating long-term value by forming alliances with strong national partners, gaining material positions in significant hydrocarbon basins and increasing our exposure to growing energy markets.”



bp will pay RIL an aggregat consideration of US$7.2 billion, subject to completion adjustments, for the interests to be acquired in the 21 production sharing contracts. Further performance payments of up to US$1.8 billion could be paid based on exploration success that results in development of commercial discoveries.

