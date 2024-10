bp board meets in India: underlines bp’s commitment to and confidence in opportunities in India

The board of bp is holding a meeting in India this week. The 5-day visit of the bp board reflects bp’s significant and growing presence in India and its commitment to further develop its businesses in and with the country.



Recognizing India’s key role in global energy demand, during their visit the board will also hold meetings with the Indian Government and bp’s business partners, as well as visiting key bp India locations.



Meeting the Honorable Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri, bp Chair Helge Lund commented: “bp is committed to working closely with the Government of India to support its changing energy needs. By leveraging our combined experience and expertise with our partners, we aim to facilitate the secure, affordable, and lower carbon growth of India's energy resources to meet the increasing demand."



bp chief executive Murray Auchincloss added: “There is huge potential for bp to work even more closely with India. We see growing business opportunities, including through our world-class partnership with Reliance, producing the country’s gas and growing our joint retail presence. In turn, India’s highly-skilled engineering and scientific talent can help us deliver our targets more effectively, efficiently and rapidly.”



Kartikeya Dube, bp’s Head of Country said, “India is an important part of bp's strategy as we transform into an integrated energy company. Building on the century-old legacy with India through our Castrol brand, our presence across the gas value chain, mobility retail businesses and our global business and technology centre, we expect to grow a material business here, and help support India's aspiration for energy independence by 2047.”



bp is one of the largest international energy companies in India, with a century-long business presence and having invested over $12 billion across the energy value chain in the country.



bp’s major gas value chain partnership with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has in recent years safely brought onstream three new deepwater natural gas projects that account for a third of India’s gas production. bp and RIL have also joined hands to create a major retail, aviation fuels and mobility alliance, Jio-bp, now with close to 1,900 retail sites across the country and over 4,900 charging points. bp’s activities in India also include Castrol lubricants, oil and gas trading, and clean energy projects through Lightsource bp. India’s highly-skilled talent pool also offers huge potential for bp, with a global business and technology centre in Pune that will support bp’s businesses worldwide.

Further Information